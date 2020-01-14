Ed Orgeron Said He Was Going to Celebrate National Championship With a Sandwich: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. In one of the best sports stories in recent times, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron won a national title Monday night. The win also landed him a $500,000 bonus.

How was he going to celebrate? Party on Bourbon Street? Enjoy a fine meal at a top steakhouse? Maybe go to a five-star restaurant?

No. No. And no.

After his LSU Tigers defeated Clemson, 42-25, Orgeron told SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt that he was going celebrate with a ham sandwich.

At the least, we hope Orgeron sprung for Boar's Head. He deserved it after the season he had.

2. One more note about Monday night's game based off this tweet I sent this morning:

I had many replies from people saying the college football national championship game and the Super Bowl should both be played on Saturday nights. That is never ever going to happen. The viewership numbers are significantly lower on Saturday than Sunday and Monday, so there isn't a network around who is ever going to make this change. All you can do if you're old like me is hope that games kick off at a reasonable time. College games really do need to kick off earlier because they take forever.

3. Nobody celebrated Major League Baseball dropping the hammer on the Houston Astros more than pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The outspoken hurler, who played with the Indians for seven seasons before being traded to Cincinnati last year, spent a lot of time on Twitter Monday tweaking Houston players and implying that there was more cheating than just some garbage can banging.

Bauer started out light, posting a video of Houston manager AJ Hinch saying he "rolls his eyes" at cheating accusations before playing someone with a "personal vendetta" and Twitter.

Then, Bauer taunted former Astros pitcher Lance McCullers.

Bauer followed that up by posting an outstanding video that mashed up Houston's cheating with Phil Collins' classic "In the Air Tonight."

The right-hander then finished off his Twitter spree by insinuating Astros pitchers had some help in improving their spin rate.

Bauer ended his Twitter spree by recalling a tweet from Astros pitcher Collin McHugh and going all Siri on him.

4. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey seems as versatile off the field as he is on the field.

5. The Jeopardy! "Greatest of All-Time" tournament returns tonight at 8 pm ET on ABC, so set the DVR if you can't watch it live. There is also a Democratic debate tonight at 9 p.m. ET and James Holzhauer has you covered.

6. On the latest SI Media Podcast, reporter/author/writer Jim Miller shares his thoughts on the future of Monday Night Football, and the future of Tony Romo and what really happened with the SEC and CBS. Miller and I also discussed Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live and the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Our countdown to the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm this Sunday continues. Here is a clip from Season 2 about the controversial cobb salad.

