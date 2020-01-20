1. If you read Traina Thoughts regularly, you know we always enjoy it when there is beef between network talent.

However, it also warms the heart when we see talent from different networks coming together for a nice moment.

That's what happened on Sunday after the Chiefs beat the Titans to advance to the Super Bowl and CBS' Jim Nantz gave a nice shout out to FOX's Joe Buck, who will call Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2.

"When the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV, the game was called by Jack Buck and how cool is it that his son, Joe, will be calling the Chiefs' appearance 50 years later in this 100th season of the NFL?"

That was a classy gesture by Nantz and it meant a lot to Buck and his family.

2. CBS got the Titans-Chiefs game started in spectacular fashion with a video about what each team meant to its fans. The video featured a cool, slowed down version of Journey's Don't Stop Believin' sung by Jessica Carvo. CBS told me they the producers of the video worked with original Journey frontman Steve Perry on the revamped song.

3. Trash talking can often come back to bite a player in the ass, but that was not the case for Chiefs defensive end, Frank Clark. Clark made a bold declaration about Kansas City shutting down Titans running back, Derrick Henry/

Clark ended up being right with the Chiefs limiting Henry to 69 yards on 19 carries.

So Clark continued his trash talking after the win with an expletive-filled interview and some salty tweets.

5. A few Super Bowl prop bets have started to be revealed. For example:

6. I wonder how ESPN's Adam Schefter got this scoop on ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

Losing Orlovsky would be a blow to ESPN. Especially since we just named him the "Biggest Rising Star" of 2019.

7. This is a very fair take by J.J. Watt.

8. Steph Curry became a sideline reporter on Saturday night and now we need to see him do this with Greg Popovich.

9. FOX NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee joined the latest episode of the SI Media Podcast. Menefee gave us the inside scoop of Jimmy Johnson's Hall of Fame surprise Wednesday night (Menefee was the only cast member who knew about it) and talked about his approach for the five-hour pregame show he has to host on Super Bowl Sunday this year.

Menefee also talked about getting the hosting job after James Brown left for CBS, what it's like to work with Terry Bradshaw, his relationship with other pregame show hosts, his impression of Gronk after working with him this season and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Traina Thoughts will be featuring classic Royal Rumble moments all week long leading up to the big event. We kick off the week with Vince blowing out both his quads -- for real.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.