Cool it with the dancing, dude

Jed Leicester/BPI/Shutterstock

Ardie Savea is one of the best players on one of the best rugby teams in the world. The 26-year-old New Zealand All Blacks flanker was a nominee for World Rugby’s Player of the Year award, thanks to his stellar play with the national team. But Savea is currently recovering from knee surgery and his doctor is concerned is social media habits may be impeding his recovery.

Savea had surgery in early December to repair a knee injury suffered in the Rugby World Cup semifinal against England in late October. He said at the time that the recovery would take five to six months, potentially causing him to miss the entire season with his club team in Super Rugby, the Hurricanes.

In his down time, Savea has been posting a bunch on Tik Tok, a Chinese-made video sharing app that’s exploding in popularity. He’s racked up over 80,000 followers so far.

But at least one person isn’t enjoying Savea’s videos. The Hurricanes team doctor.

“I’ve been doing TikToks lately and they require dance moves. I went in to work the other day and the doc told me off,” he told reporters at Super Rugby event in New Zealand.

“Just doing stuff like that and walking down the stairs, sometimes you feel really confident, but then it catches a little bit, so I just need to be careful.”

Savea is supposed to see his surgeon on Wednesday, who will give him a better idea of when he could return to the field. Hopefully he also gets clearance to keep trying to go viral online.

The best of SI

Here are 20 legal questions raised by the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. ... These are the top storylines to watch during the build to the Super Bowl. ... The Celtics made a major statement with a blowout win over the Lakers.

Around the sports world

Was the Carlos Beltran “niece” Twitter account the work of notorious internet troll Incarcerated Bob? ... Almost 10 years after leaving Stanford, Richard Sherman still holds a massive grudge against Jim Harbaugh. ... Tim Tebow got married over the weekend in South Africa. ... Chandler Parsons’s attorney says his career is in jeopardy after a car crash involving an allegedly drunk driver. ... The Rutgers men’s hoops team is ranked in the AP poll for the first time in 41 years.

Not sports

British scientists made a major cancer breakthrough by accident. ... David Lynch released a surprise short film on Netflix for his 74th birthday. ... Alex Trebek says he has no interest in helping to decide who replaces him on Jeopardy!

