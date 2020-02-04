1. Politics and the NFL just can't seem to have a full breakup.

While many people focused on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shaking all sorts of body parts during their halftime show at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, some people wondered if a political message was being sent by Lopez when her daughter joined her on stage from inside a cage-like contraption before singing a snippet of Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A.

Lopez seemed to confirm that there may have been something there in an Instagram caption on Monday, writing, "Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great."

However, Lopez later deleted the, "Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages." portion of the caption

Did Lopez delete the line because she didn't want backlash from the NFL? Did Lopez delete the line because she didn't want backlash from Pepsi, which sponsored the halftime show? Did she delete the line because she just didn't want to deal with trolls in her Instagram comments?

It's hard to say, but deleting the sentence makes you think someone got in her ear.

2. Here are some Super Bowl ratings tidbits. Once again, the halftime show had a larger audience than the game.

FOX's pregame show was up 26% over last year's pregame show on CBS.

3. This is one hell of a stat.

5. Julian Edelman is pulling out all the stops to get Tom Brady back in New England.

