1. The fallout from the Super Bowl LIV halftime show continues with one man so shook from seeing the skin of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira that he plans on suing the NFL, Pepsi and his local cable company.

Dave Daubenmire, a Christian activist who is clearly trying to get attention for a podcast he hosts, has announced that because viewing the halftime show in which J-Lo and Shakira gyrated in skimpy outfits for about 15 minutes could put him "in danger of hellfire," he's ready to take action.

The Ohio native, who claims he turned off the halftime show because he didn't want to "let that spirit in my house" is angered about the crotch shots and took to Facebook to ask for a lawyer to help him file a lawsuit for "pandering pornography" and "contributing to the delinquency of a minor."

"I tuned in to watch a football game. I didn't tune in to watch a porn show," said Daubenmire before launching into a very creepy analogy about having "attractive" daughters and how he can't bring them to their school to pole dance and twerk.

To understand how serious Daubenmire is about this, he says in his video that he wants to sue the NFL, Pepsi, which sponsored the halftime show, local cable companies and, "I'm sure we can dig up a few more." Yes, he doesn't know exactly who he wants to sue, but he's going to sue them.

Why would I give Daubenmire all this attention, you might be wondering? Simple. I'm in the content business so I want to help Daubenmire find a lawyer for his ridiculous lawsuit because the content that would come out of it would be AMAZING.

2. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with media writer, Bryan Curtis of The Ringer. Curtis spent last week on Radio Row and wrote a story about how guests are booked, why radio shows still bother going to Radio Row and why shows from Radio Row are always awful. We also talked about the Super Bowl halftime show, ratings and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Tom Brady did an Instagram Q&A yesterday and once again he used social media to toy with Patriots fans.

4. Often injured Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes posted what I guess what was supposed to be some sort of hype video today in which he implies he's using the media's critiques a against him as motivation.

This video would be more effective if it showed Cespedes actually, you know, playing baseball. Instead, it just proves what all the people used as voiceovers are saying. Working out in a gym during the offseason is not playing 140 games for your team.

5. The parade was just the beginning of Patrick Mahomes' day yesterday. Last night he attended a Post Malone concert, where the crowd went insane as he walked in.

6. Please vote in this so I know whether I should cover the XFL in Traina Thoughts going forward. Thank you.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The 2020 version of NFL "Bad Lip Reading" is here.

