Charles Barkley on 76ers: 'They Are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA'

TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley had strong strong words for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

"I think they are the softest, mentally weakest team that had a bunch of talent," the former 76ers star said. "They are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA."

Barkley prefaced his comments by saying he needed to vent about this year's team

"They got a lot of talent. And they talk the talk, but that's it."

The Sixers enter Thursday night's matchup against the Bucks just 31-20, tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Earlier this week, forward Al Horford said there was "some stuff going on in our locker room," adding that the team needs to step it up. Center Joel Embiid also blamed the team's struggles on a lack of offensive identity.

Philadelphia is just 6-4 in its last 10 games, having most recently lost to the Heat by 31 points.

The Browns are coming off a 6-10 season, littered with inconsistent play and plenty of bad press. The team entered the 2019 season with Super Bowl aspirations, but fired both its head coach and general manager this offseason.