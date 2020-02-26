In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Alex Caruso makes a pair of amazing plays, Duke implodes against Wake Forest and more.

Lonzo Ball got embarrassed by a Laker with a worse hairline than LeBron

Alex Caruso is something of a meme among NBA fans on Twitter. After going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016 and spending his first three seasons bouncing between the Lakers and the D-League, Caruso is a legitimate contributor for the Lakers this year.

The reason he’s a meme is because he’s a 25-year-old white guy who’s very nearly bald and yet is as athletic as any player in the league. He’s so popular among certain segments of fans that he almost got voted into the All-Star Game, despite playing just 18 minutes per game.

Caruso gave fans something else to cheer about last night against the Pelicans with an insane block on Lonzo Ball.

Then, he further embarrassed Ball by drawing an and-1 on the other end.

Caruso also showed off a little finesse earlier in the game with a slick between-the-legs pass to LeBron for a dunk.

Caruso only played 17 minutes in the Lakers’ 118–109 win, but they were very productive minutes. He had eight points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals. His +20 plus-minus was the best of any L.A. player on the night.

Duke collapsed spectacularly

Don’t you just hate to see Duke blow a game in agonizing fashion?

The Blue Devils were downed by a sub-.500 Wake Forest team on the road last night after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 1:21 of regulation. They ended up losing by 12—twelve!—in double overtime after failing to make a single field goal in the second OT period.

Oh noooooo

Legend.

Doing this on Giannis isn’t easy

Mazel tov

Pablo Torre got the news his show was being canceled as his wife was going into labor

I guess you could say the signal got stolen

Well played

Not unlike his dad!

This guy really loves shoes

Look at that thing go!

I laughed very hard

Just because it’s possible doesn’t mean you should do it

A good song

