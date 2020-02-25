The former Alabama quarterback says he's on track to throw at his own pro day on April 9, to give scouts a look at his hip before the draft.

INDIANAPOLIS— Tua Tagovailoa spent much of Monday undergoing medical tests at the NFL Scouting Combine. Unsurprisingly, Tagovailoa was the last of his group of quarterbacks and receivers to finish up at the hospital. During his media availability, he said he got to the hospital at 10 a.m. and didn’t leave until 7:49 p.m. Despite the long and tiring day, Tagovailoa was all smiles as he breezed through a 20-minute media session. He described his tests, as, “all positive.”

On Monday night, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa has not experienced loss of blood flow to his hip, meaning his broken hip has healed.

The former Alabama quarterback had his season cut short when he dislocated his hip in a November game against Mississippi State. When asked, Tagovailoa assured reporters that he will be able to play the 2020 season and expects to be ready to participate in OTAs for whatever team drafts him.

The Alabama quarterback emphasized two specific dates in his pre-draft process: March 9 and April 9.

March 9 is the last benchmark in his rehab process. On that date he will be cleared to run and do all types of movement. He has been throwing during his rehab, but, “nothing too crazy,” he said.

“I am hoping to do everything,” Tagovailoa said. “I don't think there is much to wait on. Once March 9 hits, I am going to go out there, run, drop back, work on a lot of those things again.”

Alabama’s pro day is March 24, and as of now, he isn’t sure if he will throw then. But on April 9, Tagovailoa said he will hold his own personal pro day where he will work out and throw in front of teams. This is a really important part of the pre-draft process for Tagovailoa, because many teams will likely have lingering questions about his hip injury and this will give them a real opportunity to assess how well he can move before the draft.

Tagovailoa said his doctors have told him he has nothing to worry about, and none of his results during medical testing on Monday came as new information for him. “I’m confident,” he said.

He’s been training for the mental side of the quarterback position with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer and former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. And despite the injury, Tagovailoa is still projected as a top-10, sometimes top-five, pick in the draft.

At the end of his media session, Tagovailoa smiled and thanked reporters as he gracefully hopped off the podium. The crowd of reporters certainly scrutinized his gait as he walked off behind the curtain, and he’ll be subject to even more of that scrutiny as the pre-draft process rolls along. But for now in Indianapolis, the injury news is positive for Tagovailoa.

