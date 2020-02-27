There are better ways to do this, man

Two years ago, Ben Bartch was a third-string tight end at D-III St. John’s University in Minnesota. His coaches didn’t see a path to consistent playing time at his current position but they liked his blocking ability, so they suggested he add some weight to his 6'6", 250-pound frame and start playing offensive line.

The position switch was life changing for Bartch, who has gone from D-III backup to legitimate NFL prospect. He weighed in at 309 pounds this week at the combine in Indianapolis, and the story of how he packed on all that weight is truly harrowing.

Bartch told reporters in Indy on Wednesday that he would consume a frightening combination of foods just to up his caloric intake.

Here’s the recipe:

Seven scrambled eggs

“Big tub” of cottage cheese

Quick grits

Peanut butter

Banana

Gatorade

Bartch then combined all the ingredients in a blender and choked down his improvised protein shake.

“I would just throw it all in and then plug my nose,” Bartch said. “In the dark. I would gag sometimes. That’s what you have to do sometimes.”

Without access to the nutritionists big-time programs have, Bartch resorted to using the internet to figure out how he could gain weight quickly and safely.

“I just kind of researched online for the most clean and healthy ingredients for putting on good mass,” Bartch said. “That summer I went from 250 (pounds) to 275, and then after that I went from 275 to 305.”

Did any of that research say you had to blend everything together, though? A breakfast of scrambled eggs with grits, cottage cheese and a peanut butter-banana sandwich on the side, washed down with Gatorade sounds decent enough. Putting it all together in one protein-packed slurry just sounds like a nightmare. It must have looked as disgusting as it tasted, especially if he used a brightly dyed Gatorade flavor like fruit punch or orange.

As horrifying as it may have been, forcing himself to consume the concoction has propelled Bartch to a likely spot in the NFL. Once he’s in the pros, he’ll have a whole team of nutrition advisors who can help him maintain a healthy weight without drinking things that make him want to barf.

What an upset!

The Hartford women’s basketball team entered Wednesday’s season finale winless (0–28, 0–15 in America East play). Picking up their first victory of the season in their last shot would be a tough task for the Hawks, who were playing the best team in their conference, Stony Brook (25–2, 13–1 in-conference).

But Hartford pulled off the massive upset, 70–67, and avoided becoming the only team in Division I (men’s or women’s) to go winless this season.

It was first-year Hartford head coach Morgan Valley’s first career victory and her old coach Geno Auriemma was thrilled to hear about it.

The best of SI

The strange story of a plot to steal a rare baseball card from a sports bar. ... Meet the “camp counselors” who keep the NFL combine running smoothly. ...The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum has exploded into superstar status this season. ... Pavel Francouz traveled a long road to finally become a full-time NHL goalie at age 29.

Around the sports world

A congressional committee wants to stop ticket sellers from adding so many surprise fees. ... David Ortiz is holding an estate sale and his 2002-model HP printer is up for grabs. ... Time Tebow is going to represent the Philippines in World Baseball Classic qualifying. ... Many Kobe Bryant items have been pulled from eBay because the site prohibits profiting off of “human tragedy or suffering.” ... A Texas woman stole Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta’s identity and was approved for a credit card. ... One of YouTube’s most popular NBA highlight pages got nuked.

He wanted all of that one

Goalies scoring in stoppage time is one of the coolest things in sports

Truly amazing

The Knicks, everybody!

Insane athleticism

He had him on skates

I found my new favorite pitcher

It was Military Appreciation Night, but that’s hunting camo

Did he really say “umpire”?

Hans Zimmer wrote the new walkout anthem for MLS

Not sports

Earth’s orbit has captured a second moon. ... Conditions for Uber and Lyft drivers at LAX are truly abominable. ... This comedian wrote a funny diary about what happens when a tweet goes mega-viral.

How to make Harley Quinn’s favorite breakfast

Sneaker shopping with Jimmy Fallon

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.