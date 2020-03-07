Coronavirus, NC-17 and Shabbat

Worchester Polytechnic Institute of Massachusetts (WPI), a private school in Worcester, Mass., about 50 miles east of Boston, played Yeshiva University, a private Orthodox Jewish on the banks of the Harlem River, in the first round of the Division III men’s basketball tournament, on Friday night at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, where the game was moved after a coronavirus case forced Yeshiva to cancel classes last week.

Johns Hopkins banned fans from attending the game, making it one of many events without fans across the globe. Originally scheduled for 1 p.m., the game was moved to 2 p.m. and again to 2:20 p.m. Without fans, no big deal, right? It was a very big deal for Yeshiva players and staff. From Chuck Culpepper of The Washington Post:

“Yeshiva coaches and others started to fret about sundown at 6:04 p.m., with Shabbat beginning 18 minutes before that at 5:46 and Yeshiva needing to depart the premises preferably by 5, game completed or not. At one point in the run-up, coaches fretted over whether there might be official (or “media”) timeouts, which would extend the game’s duration. There would.”

The game, which included an “NC-17” WPI technical in a quiet gym, ended before 5 p.m., at which time a cleaning crew arrived to disinfect the gym.

SI’s Chris Chavez is tracking all coronavirus sports updates.

Why is a fan down there?

After the Bucks’ loss to the Lakers at Staples Center on Friday night, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were heckled by a Greek fan. From Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“Talked to TA about this. He said the fan said something in Greek that crossed a line and involved some foul language. Didn’t want to repeat what the fan said. TA was generally forgiving when talking about it, saying the guy was just in his feelings, not a bad person.

$50 Movie

What R-rated movie would you pay $50 to watch?

Until 2015, Liberty University students were faced with that dilemma because the school would fine them $50 if they were caught watching an R-rated movie. We discussed that, other Liberty rules, and falling in love with your tourney darling on this week’s High Motor podcast.

Odds & Ends

