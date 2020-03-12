Vince Carter Drills Three in Perhaps His Final NBA Game

Is that it for Vince Carter?

The question on everyone’s mind right now is when (or if) the NBA season will resume. The question is perhaps most meaningful for Vince Carter.

Carter, 43, is in his 22nd season in the NBA and the shocking announcement that the coronavirus had forced the NBA to suspend play may have ended that season.

As the clock crept toward zero in the Hawks’ game against the Knicks, the fans in Atlanta were well aware of the possibility that they could be the final seconds of Carter’s career. They started chanting “we want Vince” and (with a few pushes from his teammates) Carter entered the game.

What did VC do? Drain a three from the top of the key.

After the final buzzer, several Knicks players exchanged hugs with Carter.

The potential gravity of the moment was not lost on Carter. In his (CDC-recommended) press conference after the game, he got choked up when discussing the possibility that those were his final seconds as an NBA player.

If you watch the full press conference, you can get an idea of just how difficult this is for Carter. Not difficult in the sense that he’s overcome with emotion, just difficult in how uncertain everything is.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, league officials do expect the season to resume at some point but that obviously isn’t a given and it would be foolish for players like Carter to assume that.

Vince Carter is an NBA legend. He was never the best player in the league—in fact, he only made two All-NBA teams—but his longevity makes him an all-time great. He deserves a better send-off than a sudden cancellation of games caused by a global health crisis. But if this is the end, it’s fitting that his final career basket was a jumper. Sure, the highlight reel dunks made him famous but his ability to reinvent himself kept him in the NBA until the age of 43.

The NBA is the first domino to fall

The NBA season is officially on hold after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. I hope I’m wrong but I doubt it will be the last league in North America to postpone action for a period of time over this crisis.

The league had no choice after Gobert tested positive. There’s no telling how many people he could have infected before he realized he had contracted the disease.

The most shocking part is how nonchalantly Gobert treated the ongoing pandemic just a few days ago. On Monday, he jokingly touched every reporter’s recording device in the media room.

Maybe it was one of those recorders that made him sick. Or maybe he passed to a dozen more people with that little joke. It’s impossible to tell, and that’s what makes it so scary.

The fallout was felt immediately. Players from both teams had to be tested for the virus at the arena and remain there for hours. Gobert’s Utah teammates weren’t allowed to leave the arena until after 1 a.m. local time. The Kings-Pelicans game was called off after it was discovered a referee who worked a Jazz game recently was scheduled to work that game. It was one of the most hectic nights in NBA history and it’s only the beginning.

The best of SI

We’re tracking every sporting event around the world impacted by the coronavirus. ... Chris Mannix argues that the NBA had no choice but to suspend the season. ... Inside the NCAA’s decision to ban fan’s from March Madness. ... A settlement between U.S. Soccer and the women’s national team seems less likely after this week’s demeaning court filing.

Around the sports world

Five NBA teams who played against the Jazz recently have reportedly been told to self quarantine. ... Former NHL player Jason Pominville is playing in a men’s league in Buffalo and just tearing it up.

It’s always a good idea to do the opposite of whatever the Knicks want to do

Mark Cuban’s reaction...

Really weird to see this

Klopp isn’t messing around

Fred Hoiberg on the other hand...

Pretty good

The USWNT made its thoughts on U.S. Soccer clear

Basketball is going to be very squeaky

This guy found a scouting report from 1996 (with a report on Mike Mussina!) inside a windbreaker he bought online

Athletes are just like us

Nice gesture

This is a cool wrinkle for a broadcast

Not sports

A coronavirus conference scheduled for this week in New York was canceled because of the coronavirus. ... This article about how soap works is way more interesting than I expected.

Bested by a garbage can

I chuckled heartily

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.