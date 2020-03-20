Fans in Washington will get to see the Wizards and Capitals finish out the rest of their seasons. Well, sort of.

NBC Sports Washington announced Friday that it will air video game simulations of the remaining games on the teams’ schedules, beginning Saturday with the Wiz taking on the Bucks in NBA 2K20. The first Caps “game” will be Tuesday’s previously scheduled contest against the Blues, played out in EA Sports’ NHL 20.

The hour-long simulations will air on TV on NBCSW and will be available for streaming on the Monumental Sports Network. The Wizards broadcasts will feature the audio from 2K but NBCSW will also include analysis from its commentators. For the Capitals games, NBCSW’s announcers will provide commentary.

The Suns have also attempted to fill the sports void with video games by broadcasting 2K games on the video game streaming platform Twitch. Phoenix was previously scheduled to play the Timberwolves on Wednesday, so the team had rookie Ty Jerome face off against Minnesota’s Josh Okogie in 2K. Other Suns broadcasts have featured expert players from the NBA 2K League.

NBCSW is taking the extra step of actually putting the games on TV, though. If you live in the area and are really craving sports that badly, it might just scratch the itch.