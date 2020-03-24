The Rams’ New Logo Looks an Awful Lot Like a D-II School’s

Seeing double?

The Rams revealed their long-awaited rebrand on Monday, dropping the new logo we’d been promised after the team moved back to Los Angeles and tweaking their colors slightly.

Any sports team’s logo is going to be deeply scrutinized and criticized by tons of people, but this one is fine. It’s a little ’90s, but whatever.

There’s just one weird thing about the new logo, though. The horn is pretty damn close to the one Division-II Angelo State University in Texas has already been using.

It would be ridiculous to suggest that an NFL team straight-up stole a logo from a school in small city in West Texas. (Angelo State did, however, swipe the L.A. Rams’ helmet design for its football team.) The way the horn is broken into two segments is easy to pick up on as what makes the logos similar, but the Los Angeles logo is more complicated than that.

The website the team made to explain the rationale behind the updated branding goes into great detail about why everything is designed the way it is. Most of it is nauseating marketing speak—“The LA mark was crafted with a focus on the horn intertwining with LA, ensuring that the Rams are forever tied to the city of Los Angeles”—but there is an interesting bit about how the horn wrapping around the LA follows the Fibonacci sequence. If you bear that in mind and look once again at the Los Angeles and San Angelo logos side by side, the NFL version looks so much better than that the D-II version.

The best of SI

Our first “Daily Cover” is on former Wake Forest assistant Jamill Jones, who killed a drunk man on a New York street with a single punch in 2018. ... USMNT player Tyler Boyd explains what it’s like to play in one of the world’s fiercest rivalries without a crowd. ...

Around the sports world

A French man ran an entire marathon on his 23-foot balcony while in quarantine. ... Billionaire Josh Harris is planning to cut the salaries of full-time Sixers and Devils employees by up to 20%. ... Peyton Manning has once again declined ESPN’s offer to be part of the Monday Night Football booth. ... Cowboys lineman Travis Frederick announced his surprise retirement from the NFL at age 29.

A couple more interesting Rams notes

Having trouble staying in shape without access to a gym? It’s easy.

Did he really know that guy was behind him?

The average person would break their neck

Vin Scully’s voice is just what everyone needed to hear right now

Good job by the Pirates

End of an era in New England

You won’t have to be a student to find this interesting

Knicks fans even miss this guy

Not sports

Researchers in Canada got test subjects to hallucinate with fake drugs. ... A photographer set out to document Manhattan’s rare one-story buildings. ... The lack of activity in Venice has turned the canals strikingly clear.

A New Jersey pizza shop owner did a good thing, and a pizzeria in Tampa tried to take credit

Someone on Reddit posted this random 2015 video of a guy killing a Marvin Gaye cover in front of like three people

Finally, a good use for all that free time

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.