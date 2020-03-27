In Friday’s Hot Clicks: An honest-to-god sports highlight, how Justin Verlander spent Opening Day and more.

Thank god, some real sports

Sound the alarm. We’ve got an actual sports highlight! It comes to us from Taiwan’s women’s college basketball championship game, and it’s a doozy.

Defending champion Fo Guang University faced Xinxin University, the team it defeated in the final last year, in the title game on Sunday.

Xinxin led by one point in the closing seconds and couldn’t get a shot to fall that would have extended the lead to three. Fo Guang collected the rebound, found a wide-open teammate with an outlet pass and had a fastbreak layup opportunity for the win at the buzzer. And the ball bounced off the rim.

Oh the humanity! As the announcer said, it truly was “un-be-lievable.”

In fairness, though, how can you be expected to make a clutch layup when “The Final Countdown” is blaring? Did the person working the PA system hit the button by accident or was that by design?

The NFL quarterbacks are all riding out the social distancing period together in Southern California. ... The nation-wide sports hiatus is bad news for the one company that rents all those enormous American flags. ... The NCAA tournament cancelation is already having a major impact on the member schools. ... Summertime NBA basketball might be the thing of the future.

A Dutch soccer player has awoken from a coma, nearly three years after he collapsed on the field. ... Drew Brees is donating $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts. ... Harlem Globetrotter Curly Neal died at age 77. ... Lamar Jackson is suing Amazon for selling knockoff merch. ... UFC fighter Jon Jones violated New Mexico's stay-at-home order and got arrested for drunk driving. ... LeBron says he's not giving any more high fives for the rest of his life.

Justin Verlander doesn’t seem to mind being stuck inside

Giannis, on the other hand...

Sonny Gray’s kid is like Roger Clemens on the mound

One of the prettiest pitches in baseball

When you run out of clean knives

Hard at work

He didn’t even leave school early

Back when Yankee stadium was surrounded by farm land

Imagine how much soap you’d need to get that smell off you

Bob Dylan released his first new music in eight years—a 17-minute song about the JFK assassination. ... Here's an uplifting story about a guy in Canada with terminal brain cancer who's now ready to tackle the coronavirus. ... An Instagram bodybuilder has been arrested for allegedly trying to sell a coronavirus cure. ... The best TV shows to watch while you're cooped up inside to feel like you're somewhere else.

I didn’t need to see an eye doctor before this

How to make saltines actually taste good

A good song

