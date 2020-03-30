He’s doing his part

The sudden halt to global sports was especially inconvenient for the XFL. The league had some buzz after the first few weeks of its inaugural season and would need to keep that momentum going to continue growing the league’s footprint in a second season. Unlike the AAF, which flamed out prematurely and spectacularly, the XFL’s first season ended due to circumstances beyond its control.

It’s disappointing for several reasons, including for the players who were hoping to use the final five weeks of the season to add to their NFL audition tapes. But they’ll at least be paid through the end of the regular season.

One player, former Texans linebacker Brian Peters, is putting that money toward a good cause. Peters announced Sunday that he’ll be donating half of his remaining five paychecks to food banks, medical workers and other coronavirus-related causes.

Peters has made a lot of money playing professional football, but not never-work-another-day-in-your-life money. After going undrafted out of Northwestern in 2012, he played in the Arena Football League, the short-lived United Football League and the CFL before landing on the Vikings’ practice squad in 2015. The Texans signed him later that year, and he spent four seasons as a key contributor on Houston’s special teams before his NFL career ended in 2018. His donations will total $3,900, which is no small chunk of change, but as Peters’s Twitter bio says, “Help and support are not yours to keep.”

The best of SI

The greatest “what if” scenarios in March Madness history. ... The cancellation of Opening Day is especially impactful in Cincinnati. ... What life is like for European NCAA athletes after returning home.

Around the sports world

Aaron Rodgers got out of Peru just a few minutes before the airport closed. ... A New Mexico high school wrestling champ pinned a kidnapping suspect to the ground until cops could arrive. ... Stephon Marbury has a plan to deliver 10 million N95 masks to first responders and healthcare professionals in need.

What Ronaldinho is up to in prison in Paraguay

It’s like a five-year-olds’ soccer game

A guy like Joey Gallo is likely to hit it right through that net

The Rock could easily be a competitive eater

I was always a fan of this guy

Isolation, Olympian style

So that’s how Aroldis Chapman throws 104

Not sports

The coronavirus could cause a global shortage of condoms after the world’s largest factory was forced to close. ... A man who’s lived alone at the top of a Colorado mountain for 50 years gives his tips for social distancing. ... The rapper Future is providing masks to health care workers and patients.

That’s not the kind of mask you need

They look like the Beatles

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.