Ten Sports Figured We'd Like to See on the 'Howard Stern Show': TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Tom Brady went on the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and provided us all with so much content, as I recapped for you in yesterday's Traina Thoughts.

One of the things that made the interview great for me, as a long-time Howard Stern super fan, is that Howard knows nothing about sports and really couldn't care less about sports.

That hasn't stopped Howard from having sports figures on over the years, but it always makes for a different, and better, interview.

So on the heels of Brady opening up to Stern, here are 10 other sports figures I'd love to see on the Howard Stern Show.

• Tiger Woods: What happened on Thanksgiving night when Elin Nordegren chased Tiger with a golf club? How bad were some of Tiger's extracurricular activities? What was sex rehab like? This would all be right in Howard's wheelhouse.

• Mike Trout: Baseball's best player has one of the most bland personalities in sports. One interview with Stern could change all that.

• LeBron James: The best interviewer on earth and the best basketball player on earth would make for a great conversation.

• Bill Belichick: Bill has actually been on the Stern Show before, but it was a quick phone interview after the Patriots had won one of their Super Bowls. We need Belichick in studio for an extensive interrogation from Howard. I have no doubt we'd see a side of Belichick we've never seen before.

• James Dolan: The one team Howard cares about just a little bit is the Knicks. He's even voiced his frustration recently about his good seats being a waste because the team is an embarrassment. Dolan deserves to feel the wrath of Stern.

• Jose Altuve/Alex Bregman: Self-explanatory.

• Brock Lesnar: One of the WWE's biggest stars never speaks, so this would be a must-listen.

• Baker Mayfield: The Browns QB has shown he can be a loose canon with his mouth and his resume has some controversial moments on it, so anything could happen during this interview.

• Colin Kaepernick: We haven't heard anything extensive from Kaepernick in years. I can't think of a better place to change that than the Stern Show.

• Derek Jeter: The Yankee great spent his entire career saying nothing. The chess match he'd play with Stern would be fascinating.

2. A brand new episode of the SI Media Podcast dropped Wednesday morning. The guest is ESPN legend Bob Ley. Can a sports network cover the coronavirus crisis without being political? Has he had the itch to return to work to cover what's going on in the world? How will sports change after the pandemic? Will stadiums be packed in 2020? What old game would Bob like to see a network air? What is his favorite SportsCenter blooper? Plus Bob offers movie, TV and book recommendations while self-quarantining.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Great stuff here by Steph Curry, who FaceTimed with some nurses at an Oakland hospital Wednesday to thank them for their incredible work during this crazy time.

4. I know we're all desperate for content so any feud is like gold these days, but I really can't think of two people in sports I care about less than Rex Ryan and Geno Smith.

5. Deion Sanders has grown an amazing beard during our quarantine period.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Eddie Murphy's bits in Delirious and Raw where he imitates his drunk father are beyond genius. Here's the one from Raw, where he recalls his dad singing the wrong words to songs, if you'd like to laugh for nine minutes straight.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Got this request from Twitter user, @EddieCarston: Here's White Sox announcer Hawk Harrelson losing his mind after a Chicago pitcher got ejected for throwing at a Rays batter.

