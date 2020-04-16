In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: This game show contestant won a prize he probably won’t cash in, an emotional message from a WWE wrestler who lost his job and more.

The price is wrong

Do you realize how hard it is to win a prize on The Price Is Right?

First you have to be one of the people—out of 300 in the audience—invited to “come on down.” Then you have to win the opening bid just to have the opportunity to play one of those games for the big prizes. Then you have to win whatever convoluted game the producers have picked. It’s a thrill for anyone who actually does win.

But one contestant on Wednesday’s show probably isn’t feeling as excited any more.

A guy named Andrew had an opportunity to play the “Secret X” game for a chance to win... a trip for himself and three friends to Game 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final!

It includes round-trip airfare, a five-night stay in a luxury hotel, tickets to the game and jerseys of the team of your choice, a prize valued at nearly $13,000.

And Andrew did end up winning, which must have felt great whenever they filmed this episode. But now it’s highly unlikely that the Stanley Cup will get played.

Hopefully he’ll be allowed to cash in his prize at the 2021 Cup Final, but for now there’s only one sound to play:

The best of SI

The pandemic is causing all sorts of drama in Scottish soccer. ... LeBron James is having one of his best seasons in a while, but will he get to finish it?

Around the sports world

Michael Jordan says The Last Dance is going to make you think he’s a “horrible guy.” ... The great Wright Thompson profiled Clayton Kershaw for ESPN. ... Mike Trout gave his thoughts on the proposed plan to have MLB teams play all their games in Florida and Arizona. ... The story behind Michael Jordan’s famous quote, “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”

This wrestler’s reaction to getting released by WWE is really tough to watch

MJ talks about the ESPN doc

Not sure what’s up with the urge everyone has to grow a mustache

Oh nooooo

New Browns uniforms

Just like 1954

Looking forward to the FCC complaints

We’re all going to become Taiwanese baseball fans and it’s going to be great

Not sports

There won’t be any new emojis released until 2022 due to the coronavirus. ... Fyre Festival scammer Billy McFarland wants to get out of jail early due to concerns about the coronavirus. ... Dr. Fauci says asymptomatic Tinder hookups are cool if you’re willing to take the risk. ... Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s Easter concert set a record for YouTube viewership. ... A Florida judge had to remind lawyers to get out of bed and put shirts on for virtual court hearings.

Perfect timing

Best ad I’ve seen in months

Truckers react to Maine mill explosion (no one was injured)

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.