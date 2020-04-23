This is every Bostonian’s dream

Tom Brady is having a bit of trouble adjusting to his new life in Tampa. First he got kicked out of a local park, and now he’s committed some accidental breaking and entering.

Tampa Bay area resident David Kramer told TMZ that he was just doing some work at his kitchen counter earlier this month when Brady came barging into his house.

Kramer lives next door to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, so when Brady came by to get some work materials, it was an easy mistake to end up in Kramer’s house instead.

Kramer must have been scared out of his mind because the way he describes Brady’s intrusion (a “big shadow” at the door and a 6' 4" man in a hat entering with two duffel bags) sounds more like a robbery than a surprise visit from the most famous player in the NFL. Kramer says he didn’t even realize it was Brady until the uninvited visitor asked “Is this Byron’s house?”

“My body froze to the point where I wanted to say, ‘Tom!’ but I couldn’t. I couldn’t even speak,” Kramer said. “By the time I could get my composure, he was like, ‘Oh, I am so sorry. I am so sorry.’ He grabs his bags and he’s gone. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone leave a house faster.”

He can read a defense but he can’t read the house number.

Headbutts are twice as illegal now

Horse racing is one of the few sports still going these days, but everyone has to adhere to strict protocols to make sure it’s as safe as possible. That means keeping your distance from others to limit the risk of infection. A jockey in Australia has been suspended for six months after he broke those rules—when he headbutted a rival.

Luke Tarrant, a 25-year-old rider who has also missed time in the past “due to drug indiscretions,” according to one Aussie website, is accused of injuring 49-year-old Larry Cassidy with a headbutt after a verbal altercation on Wednesday.

“In considering penalty, stewards took into account the significant contact to jockey Cassidy and also the breach of the COVID-19 social distancing protocols currently in place, and the potential for his actions to have an adverse impact on the racing industry,” the Brisbane-area track said in a statement.

