

Rob Gronkowski has joined Tom Brady in a Patriot getaway. And here’s the thing about the Patriot way, for all the winning, no one seems to actually like it.

Brady had no real reason to leave New England. He just didn’t want to be there anymore. And now he’s doing extended interviews with Howard Stern discussing everything from legacy to marriage and naked teammates.

Not to mention getting kicked out of public parks. Meanwhile, it wasn’t long ago Gronk was talking about how football was bringing him down.

And currently he’s the WWE 24/7 champion. Usually Florida is where you go to retire, not the opposite. But for Brady and Gronk it seems both are Buccaneers at least partially because they wanted to be away from Bill Belichick.

Now this doesn’t take away from what Belichick has accomplished and perhaps it is just a more high profile version of him letting veterans go near the end, however, one would think all time greats would revere and not want nothing to do with their Super Bowl winning coach.

The New England Patriots sans those future Hall of Famers and with just Belichick don’t feel so much hateable and more so kind of sad. I wonder if their fans in Boston are already ready to boo. Well, when they are allowed back in the stands that is.

I guess I’ll call this "Getaway Gate" and I suppose it shows rings aren’t everything. Though, Tompa Bay Gronkaneers does have a nice ring to it.