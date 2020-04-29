In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Michael Wilbon’s bizarre reaction to a classic Jordan layup, how Warren Moon made sure he stayed a QB and more.

Mike Wilbon takes press row etiquette very seriously

A lot of people don’t realize that attending a game as a member of the press can actually be a pretty dull experience. While everyone else in the stadium is going crazy, you’re supposed to be a level-headed recorder of facts. It can be torture. In college, my FCS school upset an FBS team on a Hail Mary and everyone in the press box just calmly took notes. All I could do was put my hands on my head and slowly stand up out of my seat when what I wanted to do was yell.

At least I didn’t do what Michael Wilbon did during the 1991 NBA Finals.

Wilbon recently recounted his experience watching Game 2 of the Bulls-Lakers series in which Michael Jordan dropped 33 points on an incredible 15-of-18 shooting. Jordan put on a show, especially on one drive to the basket in the fourth quarter. He went up strong with his right hand—he said after the game that he had planned to dunk it—but decided in midair to switch to his left hand for a layup off the glass.

“Oh! A spectacular move by Michael Jordan,” Marv Albert exclaimed.

Wilbon was sitting on press row for the game and was equally amazed by the bucket. Unlike Albert, Wilbon wasn’t supposed to show any emotion, so he needed to find another way to vent. He bit fellow Washington Post reporter David Aldridge.

“I turned and, rather than scream, I bit David’s arm,” Wilbon said. “I bit him. I just bit his shoulder and Aldridge didn’t scream out. He just looked at me and said, ‘You bit me.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t want to scream.’ Later, he takes the jacket off and I had bit him right through the jacket and the shirt. There were marks on the skin. Very embarrassing.”

Aldridge says Wilbon’s version of the events is “100% true.”

But biting a guy so hard you leave teeth marks through his suit jacket? Maybe you should be allowed to express some emotion instead.

The best of SI

Some NBA players are spending the shutdown going back to school. ... Drafting Jordan Love late in the first round is déjà vu for the Packers. ... Greg Bishop got to sit in (virtually) on the Vikings’ draft room.

Around the sports world

Roy Williams says Michael Jordan ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at UNC. ... Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union says she once told Stephen and Ayesha Curry they should break up. ... Blue Jays catcher Caleb Joseph and Cubs infielder Corban Joseph are working as landscapers to pay their bills while baseball is on hold. ... Nick Faldo says the PGA Tour should ban tees to reduce driving distance. ... Shaq is paying for the funeral of a Louisville football recruit who was killed in a shooting. ... The governor of North Carolina has granted permission for NASCAR to hold the Coca Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend.

Great decision-making like that is why he was a good quarterback

Those people behind Goodell were actually being broadcast live

Does Aaron Rodgers get no help or do the Packers just make the most of their talent?

Jazz announcer gives his coworkers an eyeful

Not sports

This site uses an AI to generate memes. ... Russia is accused of trying to poison the mayor of Prague. ... A man arrested with guns in his car claimed they belonged to “John Wick.” ... A family was reunited with their dog 54 days after it went missing in a tornado.

Somebody had their day ruined by this

Take that, Tesla

I’d just move

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.