1. John Cena's prolific work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation is well known. The WWE superstar has granted more than 650 wishes to sick children over the years—the far the most by any celebrity.

The coronavirus couldn't stop Cena from coming through for another young fan this past weekend, when he visited 7-year-old, David Castle, from Odessa, Fla.

Castle, who is battling cancer, got a visit from Cena (who followed protocol and wore a mask and gloves) along with a slew of goodies as an early birthday present (he turns 8 on May 10).

While Cena does get a lot of publicity and acknowledgement for all the work he does with Make-A-Wish (including from Sports Illustrated), he still doesn't get enough credit. That number—650 wishes granted—is extraordinary and should be celebrated. Especially now when we can use all the positive news we can get.

On a side note, Cena joined the SI Media Podcast in October of 2018 and it was one of my favorite interviews.

2. Pelicans forward Josh Hart pulled a move every single video game player has wanted t pull at one point or another. After getting frustrated with his Call of Duty performance, he snapped and destroyed his keyboard.

3. The one thing that struck me the most about last night's episodes of The Last Dance was that NBC had Bob Costas, who is thought of among sports media as the authority on journalism, yet he worked with Ahmad Rashad, who rode around with Michael Jordan and was his handpicked interviewer. I wonder what Bob thought of that or if he ever called out NBC for being an embarrassment when it came to Rashad/Jordan.

4. DJ Khaled's Instagram Live taking a naughty turn is the funniest thing you'll see on the Internet today.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features a conversation with the always entertaining and always insightful Chris Long.

The two-time Super Bowl champion turned podcaster discussed how long of a preseason NFL players would need before the start of the season, the Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers relationship, The Last Dance, why he loves cold showers, when he'd attend a sporting event, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here is the latest episode of John Krasinksi's Some Good News, featuring some pretty solid guest stars handing out advice to graduates.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Ken Griffey Jr. with an inside-the-park walk-off home run in a 2001 game against the Cardinals.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.