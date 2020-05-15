Steph Curry Totally Gets It When It Comes To No Fans In Stands: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Steph Curry sees the benefit of the NBA playing games without fans in the stands.

With crowd noise being eliminated from each game, TV broadcasts will be able to pick up everything players, coaches and referees are saying on the court. And Curry thinks that will be highly entertaining for fans.

"It would be raw," the Warriors superstar told Jimmy Kimmel last night. "Everybody has those mics on their jerseys sometimes, and they'll play like the 'Inside Trax' or whatever. This will take it to a whole other level of pure insanity of what we say on the court. That trash talk that happens, even myself taking part in it. But I think everybody, whether you're on the court or on the bench, all the nonsense like that might be something that's really appealing from a fan perspective to get real up close and personal with what we do on the court."

It sounds like Curry is saying players will step up their trash talking knowing that TV viewers will be able to hear what they are saying. Yes, please!

Not only will this pull back the curtain, it will provide us with all the content we need.

And if you watch Curry while he talks about this on Kimmel's show, you can see that he's downright giddy about the possibility of the on-court trash talking going public. And so should every network.

Mic'd up players can only lead to bigger ratings, not less.

2. BetOnline.ag is offering prop bets for the final two episodes of The Last Dance airing this Sunday.

3. I'll just speak for myself, but as much as I love playing blackjack, roulette, craps and baccarat, I think I'll say away from all casinos for a while if this is where we're at.

4. Happy 67th birthday, George Brett. As always, thank you for this.

5. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features a conversation with Peter Schrager from "Good Morning Football" and "FOX NFL Kickoff." Topics discussed include two-person booth vs. three-person booth, possible Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland's replacements for "Monday Night Football," the fun of watching games from the '80s and '90, NFL's Christmas Day and Thanksgiving schedules, NFL teams not being on an even playing field when/if season starts, critiquing "The Last Dance," kids causing havoc during live quarantine shows, quarantine foods we're eating too much of and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: HBO has made a compilation video to help you understand certain Sopranos words and sayings.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: I have said a millon times here and on Twitter over the past couple of months that I only want to see old games from the '80s and early '90s and nothing that's take place recently. I'm going to contradict myself and post a play that took place several months ago only because I had forgotten about it until I got into a YouTube rabbit hole the other day and remembered what a thing of beauty it was.

