Fan Invades Closed La Liga Match Between Barcelona and Mallorca

La Liga matches have resumed without fans, but that did not stop one from finding the pitch on Saturday.

In a return to play following the league's stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, a fan made his way to the field during a closed match between Barcelona and Mallorca. The man, sporting an Argentina jersey, seemed to be looking for selfies as he approached players on the pitch.

This week marked the first round of La Liga matches since the season was suspended indefinitely in March. Despite health protocols and an empty Mallorca stadium, the man still found a way to enter the pitch and delay the game—and was quickly removed.

The league's updated protocols since the coronavirus outbreak have been described as thorough, with thought put towards how meals are prepared to how equipment is handled. Daily COVID-19 tests were previously required, but the rule has been relaxed as the curve flattened and Spain began to recover.

While fans are currently not allowed at La Liga matches, president Javier Tebas has said he is not ruling out having fans in stadiums this season.

“Fans should be back as soon as they are allowed to be back,” Tebas said, adding that he does not think it is a problem that only some teams would likely benefit.

La Liga play resumed on June 11 with the Seville Derby. Each team is set to play its 11 remaining league matches in time to complete the season by July 19.

Despite the small distraction during a fan-less event, Barcelona defeated Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday.