In Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Lionel Messi continues to make his case as the greatest player in soccer history with career goal No. 700.

Lionel Messi Doesn't Stop

Barcelona star Lionel Messi continued his ascent on the all-time goals list on Tuesday, notching goal No. 700 in a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid. Messi has tallied 630 goals for Barcelona and 70 for Argentina, and he should end his career in the top-five on the all-time goals list. With 20-plus goals in 12 straight seasons, Messi isn't going anywhere soon. The Argentinian legend still has plenty of career highlights left in him.

In honor of Messi's most recent accomplishment, let's take a look back at his top career highlights.

Mourning the loss of Minor League Baseball



Baseball fans will likely get their fix near the end of July with MLB's return, but the start of the 2020 season will come with a melancholy note. Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday it will not be holding games in 2020, a result of the financial and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis. Losing MiLB hurts on a pair of fronts.

Players will lose a crucial year of development, and those with their careers at a crossroads may have to give up the sport entirely. Players aside, Minor League Baseball is an integral part of communities across the country, providing employment opportunities and entertainment for young fans and families. Losing Minor League Baseball is an admittedly minor consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. But for sports fans, Tuesday's news still stings.

The best of SI

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn expressed "concern," over the NBA's relationship with China...Why did the Patriots decide to sign Cam Newton? A look back at the 2011 lockout could provide the answer...All eyes are on Michigan State commit Emoni Bates, who could be the most prized NBA draft prospect since LeBron James...What would college football look like with a radical restructuring featuring 10 12-team conferences?

Around the sports world

2020 No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson has signed his $8.4 million contract with the Tigers...The NBA's positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise after three Pelicans tested positive...Marv Albert will not be working the NBA playoffs in Orlando...Draymond Green wouldn't mind adding a rookie center to the Warriors' rotation.

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day

Cam Newton is getting to work

Damian Lillard is the 2K21 cover athlete

Deron Williams Keeps Getting Paid

Larry's Coming Back

Not Sports

COVID-19 cases are rising at a rapid rate in Texas...NASA's time-lapse of the sun is absolutely fascinating...legendary comedian and 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' creator Carl Reiner died at 98...Ozark will be returning to Netflix for a fourth season.

Highly Recommended Watch on Netflix Now

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow him on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request, he's made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.