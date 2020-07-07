1. It wasn't Adam Schefter, Jay Glazer or Ian Rapoport who broke the story of Patrick Mahomes signing the biggest contract in U.S. sports history.

It was Chiefs fan and beer manager for a local liquor store, Katie Camlin.

Early Monday afternoon, Camlin tweeted, “A front office employee for the Chiefs came in and bought six bottles of Dom Perignon. Said there’s a big signing today. He said it’s not Chris Jones, so my guess is a Mahomes deal.”

Now this is how you put two and two together.

Camlin reportedly got nervous about putting something this big into the Twittersphere, so she deleted the tweet.

However, after Schefter tweeted the news about an hour later, Camlin took her victory lap.

Camlin's mentions blew up, so she had to announce she was taking a little break from Twitter, and did so in excellent fashion.

But in the end, she turned out to be right and it all worked out.

2. Two things here: 1) Can you believe that Fox has been broadcasting baseball for 25 years?!? 2) Joe Buck has been the lead voice for MLB on Fox for all 25 seasons.

The network will begin its broadcast year on Saturday, July 25, with three games airing on Fox (Brewers-Cubs, 1 p.m.; Giants at Dodgers, 4 p.m.; Yankees at Nationals, 7 p.m.) and one game airing on FS1 (Diamondbacks at Padres, 9 p.m.).

3. ESPN's national radio lineup is about to undergo a huge change, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

I'm not sure why ESPN would want to trim an hour from The Dan Le Batard Show, its best show by far, but nothing in the world makes sense anymore, so whatever.

4. Our quarantine lives were dominated in the beginning by Carole Baskin. So if you'd like to know what Baskin is up to now, she's posting happy birthday messages for Zion Williamson. Yes, that is a real sentence.

5. I had two thoughts when I saw Andrew McCutchen's comments on the Yankees' policy that bans players from having facial hair and long hair.

My first thought is that it's amazing the Yankees have been able to maintain such a dumb policy for all these years.

My second thought was that I'm so old, I remember when Don Mattingly was benched by the team because he refused to cut his long hair.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date in 1996, one of the top two or three wrestling moments ever happened, when Hulk Hogan turned heel and was revealed as the third man in the New World Order.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Patrick Mahomes is worth every single penny.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.