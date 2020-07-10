His teammates were pissed, pun intended

Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. spent a long time in the bathroom during his team’s flight to Orlando. It wasn’t because his stomach was bothering him, though. He just needed to take some fit pics.

Trent commandeered the (very spacious!) lavatory to show off his ensemble from Japanese streetwear brand BAPE. (A hoodie similar to the one Trent was wearing costs over $500.)

After Trent posted four photos of his mile-high fashion show on Instagram, his teammates immediately started roasting him.

“Somebody damn near pissed their pants waitin for this goofy stuff,” Evan Turner wrote.

Now, did Trent really keep everyone waiting for the bathroom? Probably not. It’s not like every member of the roster had to pee during the 15-minute window Trent turned the toilet into his personal Milan. But I think we can all appreciate a little good-natured ribbing at the expense of one of the young guys on the team.

This isn’t as dumb as it seems

The NFL is reportedly banning players from exchanging jerseys with members of the opposing team after games this year. It’s a move intended to reduce the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

Players aren’t buying it.

Obviously there are so many things players do during the course of a game that are more likely to spread the virus than a postgame jersey swap. Offensive and defensive linemen slam into each other huffing and puffing all game long. But the jersey-swap ban isn’t acting like that isn’t a risk, it’s simply trying to do away with an unnecessary additional risk.

Georgia Tech epidemiologist Zachary Binney describes it like this.

They might not be able to play football anyway, though.

The best of SI

The Big Ten announced that it will play a conference-only schedule, which is a bad sign for the college football season. ... The 25 best players in the NBA bubble. ... Dana White explains the deal with UFC’s Fight Island.

Around the sports world

The MLB Umpires Association released a statement distancing itself from Joe West’s coronavirus comments. ... Nashville SC, like FC Dallas, was forced to pull out of the MLS tournament due to a bunch of coronavirus cases. ... The NBA and Disney have worked out an agreement to give players special access to some park attractions.

Not sports

People in Taiwan entered a raffle to go through the entire experience of air travel, without the plane leaving the airport. ... Five people were arrested in connection with the February murder of rapper Pop Smoke. ... Apple’s new iOS 14 will apparently change the whole experience of the iPhone.

I watched Shaft for the first time the other day and the soundtrack is incredible. This song was also sampled for an Action Bronson track.

