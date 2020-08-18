1. So, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. swung on a 3–0 count with his team up 10–3 in the eighth inning against the Rangers and hit a grand slam, and everyone lost their minds because he broke some dumb unwritten rule.

The argument about unwritten rules has been exhausted at this point. Here's my biggest issue with this whole affair. Tatís was forced to apologize for something he did not have to apologize for. This is a problem in all aspects of life, not just sports.

But the case of Tatís on Monday night was egregious. His own manager, Jayce Dingler, threw him under the bus, and then Tatís had to sit at a press conference acting like he committed a crime.

The Rangers, however ridiculous it is, can be mad at Tatís for running up the score, but that doesn't mean Tatís has to apologize.

It would've been so refreshing for Tatís to just say, "I don't think I did anything wrong, and I'm not apologizing."

2. This is an interesting spin by Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez after the Yankees swept a four-game series against the Red Sox by scores of 10–3, 11–5, 4–2 and 6–3.

3. No matter how you feel about Kevin Durant's fighting with randoms on social media, you do have to appreciate his honesty.

4. I wrote Monday about the fascinating saga involving Indians pitchers Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger, who saw their teammates turn on them after they broke protocol and went out for a night in Chicago. The Wall Street Journal has a story today about how that decision could cost Pleasac and Clevinger a ton of money.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here's one to make all of us who grew up in the '80s feel very old: Malcolm-Jamal Warner turns 50 today. And I can't think of a better way to celebrate than with some Gordon Gartrell.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since it's a big "unwritten rules" day thanks to Fernando Tatís Jr. (who did nothing wrong), it felt like a video of Rickey Henderson celebrating a homer like only he could was fitting for today.

