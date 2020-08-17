1. The story of Indians pitchers Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger getting booted (temporarily) from the team because they broke corona protocol hasn't gotten the attention it deserves because it's MLB and not the NFL or NBA, but it's still utterly amazing.

Two young guys giving in to their desire to go out while on a road trip in Chicago to have a good time is not that amazing. It's what has transpired since that's pretty surreal.

You had Plesac pouring gasoline on the fire by making an Instagram video (while driving without a seat belt) blaming the media, who he said does "evil" things, for this whole mess before admitting that he went out with friends in the same video.

Even though Plesac wanted to blame the media for him going out and breaking protocol, his own teammate, Adam Plutko, publicly ripped him and Clevinger, saying, "They hurt us bad. They lied to us. They sat here, in front of you guys, and said things publicly that they didn't follow through on. It's gonna be up to them. It really is."

This led to Cleveland's sending the two starting pitchers to the team's alternate site. Think about that. These aren't bench players or role players. These are two starting pitchers, and the team doesn't want any part of them right now.

And now ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that at least one Indians player said he would opt out of the season if the Plesac and Clevinger remained on the active roster.

You don't often see a team turn on its own players like this and it's been fascinating to see it all play out.

2. ESPN officially announced Monday that Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese will be the new broadcast booth for Monday Night Football this season, replacing Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. A couple of weeks ago, I wrote that this is a very good move by ESPN.

3. Speaking of ESPN, they debuted their new national morning radio show today, hosted by Zubin Mehenti, Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams.

The duo who previously owned that real estate, Mike Golic Sr. and Trey Wingo, showed real class by giving public support and well wishes to the folks who essentially took their jobs.

4. If you missed it over the weekend, Washington quarterback Alex Smith was cleared to participate in football activities after his horrific leg injury, and his family celebrated the news in style.

5. The newest SI Media Podcast features a very fun conversation with Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt. Topics covered include Kyle's time on the Real World: Chicago and meeting Real World legend Puck, Kyle's controversial tweet from a couple of weeks ago, the one thing he's had enough of while filming GMFB from home each morning, best side characters on The Office, Hard Knocks, my Hot Clicks days and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 77th birthday, Robert DeNiro.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's SummerSlam week, with the WWE's second-biggest event of the year taking place this Sunday. In honor of the occasion, you must watch Mean Gene's "SummerSlam Report" from the first SummerSlam, in 1988.

