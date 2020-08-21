Kendall Fuller Can’t Stop Ripping Nasty Burps During Practice

Gross ...

Here’s something you didn’t need to know about me: I burp a lot. I’ve got chronic acid reflux (I take medicine for it and everything), and one thing that means is that I burp more than the typical person. I’ve learned to control my burps pretty well in the 20 years I’ve had it, so it’s not that gross. Still, I wouldn’t want to wear a microphone at work and have someone make a supercut of my burps like the Washington football team did with Kendall Fuller.

Fuller was miked up for practice and got caught ripping nasty burp after nasty burp.

So what’s the deal here? I burp a lot when I exercise, but I figured that’s because I’m not in great shape and I’m already prone to burping. It turns out, for a variety of reasons, exercise can cause burps. During exercise, you may gulp large amounts of air, which then has to come back out as a burp. Exercise also decreases blood flow to the stomach, which your digestive system counteracts by producing increased amounts of gas-producing hormones. Even more simply, the sloshing around of your stomach while you exercise can contribute to burping.

But that’s enough science. Burps are funny, and it’s especially funny to see a Super Bowl champ belching his way through an NFL practice. We like to think of elite athletes like Fuller as finely tuned machines, but sometimes they have some gas to expel just like the rest of us.

The best of SI

This is what life is like inside the NBA bubble for the barbers brought in to keep players looking fresh. ... After the lottery, we can finally do a 60-pick NBA mock draft. ... A Black Colorado State lineman went door-to-door trying to sell roofing and ended up being held at gunpoint. ... Joining the Patriots hasn’t changed a thing about Cam Newton.

Around the sports world

Fox is not going to use Thom Brennaman on NFL broadcasts this fall after Wednesday’s slur. ... Lightning announcer Rick Peckham closed out his career with a call of a series-winning goal in overtime. ... Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver in practice.

The Rangers are going to be very glad to get out of San Diego

And he’s still coaching this season?

I think that makes it technically a double

You gotta go home after that

I know he’s not the only one to do it, but blocks like this always remind me of LeBron

He knocked that first guy over *viciously*

Give me more beef between former NBA coaches

Hey, at least you’re not the Knicks

The best part? Ljay (pronounced LJ) isn’t even a nickname. His full name is Ljay Wyatt Newsome.

For your safety, please be aware of bats and balls that may enter the seating areas.

I can’t believe I missed this angle of the Machado grand slam

What expertise do these guys have? Is Troy Polamalu gonna suggest everyone grow long hair like him to use as a mask?

Brendan Gallagher will miss the rest of the Canadiens’ series after breaking his jaw on this nasty cross-check from Matt Niskanen (Niskanen was suspended for one game)

Megan Rapinoe is a style icon

The Yankees are running out of healthy players

Not sports

A malfunction at a Swiss chocolate factory coated the surrounding area in a fine dust of cocoa powder. ... Comedy Central canceled Drunk History after six seasons. ... Hawaii isn’t going to allow tourists until at least October after COVID-19 cases there spiked. ... The mayor of Los Angeles tried to put a stop to the large parties being thrown at a house occupied by some TikTok stars by shutting off the power. ... A ninja museum in Japan got robbed in the middle of the night.

No thank you

First global TV ad for the PS5

Timelapse of wildfire spreading in California

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.