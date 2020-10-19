“It kinda hurt”

Cody Bellinger’s right shoulder has a tendency to pop in and out of its socket. It happened once in 2018 and then again last season when he dived to try to stop a grounder while playing first base. In both instances, Bellinger didn’t need to go on the injured list and missed only minimal time, though the 2019 incident did spell the end of his time as a first baseman.

It happened again in Sunday night’s Game 7 between the Dodgers and Braves, but not while trying to make a spectacular defensive play. Bellinger dislocated the bothersome shoulder while celebrating a home run.

Bellinger stroked an enormous homer in the bottom of the seventh to break a 3–3 tie and was greeted near the dugout by his jubilant teammates, who delivered ferocious forearm smashes to Bellinger. After Kiké Hernández leapt to bang ulnas and radiuses with Bellinger, though, something was clearly up with Cody’s shoulder. He did a little spin move to avoid Joc Pederson’s leaping celebration and made his way straight to the dugout.

In the top of the next inning, Fox’s cameras showed a closeup of Bellinger making a beeline for the clubhouse with a grimace on his face and then appearing to tell rightfielder Mookie Betts as they took the field for defense that his shoulder had popped out.

After the game, Bellinger confirmed that the shoulder had come dislodged.

“I hit Kiké’s shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out, so I had to go back in the training room,” Bellinger said on MLB Network. “They popped it back in and I was ready to play some defense. It kinda hurt.

“I’m going to maybe use my left arm [in the future]. I’ve never dislocated that one.”

Luckily for the Dodgers, Bellinger was fine, so his teammates can joke about it.

“You can take a positive out of everything and the positive here is that Belli now knows that he can’t mess with people that are way stronger than him,” Hernández told Fox’s Ken Rosenthal.

The best of SI

Randy Arozarena is the red-hot Rays hitter who you probably haven’t heard of but will undoubtedly get to know in the World Series. ... The Steelers are undefeated and appear to only be getting better. ... 23-year-old American Teófimo López is boxing’s new undisputed lightweight champion after an impressive victory Saturday night.

Around the sports world

Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in interceptions and says he won’t finish the season as the Vikings’ starter if he keeps it up. ... Legendary NHL announcer Mike “Doc” Emrick is retiring. ... Red Zone host Andrew Siciliano missed his first-ever show after testing positive for COVID-19. ... Tua Tagovailoa shared a nice (virtual) moment with his parents after making his NFL debut. ... A golfer in New Zealand chased his ball right into the middle of a horse race.

Not sports

Two new jets are in the works to bring back supersonic civilian air travel. ... A Texas billionaire was charged in the country’s biggest tax evasion case ever. ... Coca-Cola is pulling the plug on Tab. ... A Massachusetts man was arrested after attempting to climb up the side of the New York Times building. ... A 2,000-year-old drawing of a cat was found etched into a Peruvian mountainside.

