Listen to the Spanish and Radio Calls of Jones’s Stumble

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: the calls of Daniel Jones’s run you probably didn’t hear, Carson Wentz’s perfect game-winning touchdown pass and more.

Laughter is the appropriate response

Daniel Jones gave us easily the funniest play of the NFL season on Thursday night when he fell flat on his face just a few yards short of scoring what would have been an 88-yard touchdown.

Most people would describe Jones as “reasonably athletic.” He’s able to get outside the pocket and pick up yards with his feet when the play breaks down (which is often for the Giants) but he doesn’t have the blazing speed of a guy like Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield’s agility or Josh Allen’s willingness to lower the shoulder. You’re not going to build an offensive gameplan that relies on Jones making plays with his feet (especially given his absurd fumble numbers).

That’s why it was so thrilling to see Jones streaking down the field in the third quarter against the Eagles. The entire Philadelphia defense collapsed on Wayne Gallman on a read-option play and left Jones free to scoot through a hole the size of Delaware. He hit midfield and it looked like no one was going to be able to stop him from scoring an 88-yard touchdown. He looked more than just reasonably athletic, too. He hit a top speed of 21.23 mph, the fastest by a quarterback since 2018 (which was Jackson’s rookie year).

You know what happened next.

Calling the game on Fox, Joe Buck somehow managed to keep a straight face while calling the play. Troy Aikman let out a little chuckle while breaking down the replay. The other announcers calling the game, though, couldn’t help but bust out laughing.

On Fox Deportes, Adrián García Márquez’s voice rose higher and higher as Jones got closer and closer to the end zone but after Jones hit the ground, there was an outburst of laughter (perhaps from broadcast partner Rolando Cantú).

Good job by those guys balancing comedy and professionalism.

The national and Giants radio calls totally embraced the humor of the situation, though. One Westwood One, play-by-play man Ian Eagle continued with his call of the play while color commentator Tony Boselli giggled uncontrollably in the background.

The Giants’ crew of Bob Papa and Carl Banks takes the cake though. At one point, Papa struggles to complete a sentence due to his own laughter and Banks chimes in with a great “Weebles wobble but they don’t fall down” reference.

Kudos to the radio guys for capturing the reaction most people had to the play. I know I was doubled over cackling when Jones ate it.

