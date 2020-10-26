In Monday’s Hot Clicks: Carlos Dunlap tries to Costanza his way out of Cincinnati, D.K. Metcalf’s insane chasedown tackle and more.

Carlos Dunlap is one of the Bengals’ longest-tenured players (only punter Kevin Huber and long snapper Clark Harris have been in Cincinnati longer) and if he gets his way he’ll be out of town very soon.

Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler who has averaged more than eight sacks per season in his first 10 years in the league, has seen his playing time diminish in recent weeks and he’s fed up. With the NFL trade deadline approaching next week, Dunlap isn’t just requesting to be dealt, he’s trying to force the Bengals’ hand.

On Saturday, he posted a “Bengals Depth Chart Update” on Instagram, showing his number listed as third string on the white board in a meeting room and saying he didn’t have time for head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s “experiment.” (He later deleted the post.)

It might not seem like it’s worth the potential distraction of having to deal with a disgruntled third-string defensive end on game day, but the Bengals kept Dunlap active for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Dunlap played just 12 snaps in the 37–34 loss, his third straight week seeing action on less than half of the Cincinnati defense’s plays, and wasn’t shy about venting his frustration. In the closing seconds of the game, Dunlap was seen on the sidelines engaged in a heated altercation with his defensive line coach.

After the game, Dunlap made it clear he’s done with Cincy, listing his house for sale in a since-deleted tweet.

He also posted something similar on Instagram and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd hopped into the comments to tell Dunlap the post was “sucka s---.” Boyd also took issue with Dunlap’s sideline blowup.

Dunlap isn’t the only Bengals player hoping to be dealt. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who, like Dunlap, is in his 11th season with Cincinnati, also wants out, Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports. A.J. Green and William Jackson “would be very open to a change of scenery,” according to LaCanfora.

The NFL trade deadline isn’t typically all that active, so it would be shocking if all four of those players got dealt. Dunlap, though, has to be moved at this point. Teammates are as fed up with his actions as he is with the coaching staff. By causing such a big stink, he’s totally cratered his draft value, which is bad news for the Bengals. Maybe the lower price tag will make it easier to find a trade partner, or maybe teams will be worried he could pull a similar stunt on them. We’ll find out by Nov. 3.

Rays hero Brett Phillips gave Tom Verducci a birthday present before his wild Game 4 walk-off. ... The Patriots are two games below .500. When is the right time to start worrying about them? ... There are several reasons why the NBA’s plan to return in December could be unrealistic.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who had a lights-out performance on Friday night, has tested positive for COVID-19. ... The NBA salary cap is reportedly set to decline by as much as $12 million for next season.

Metcalf is a freak

The Falcons keep finding new ways to lose

Trying to steal home in the World Series is extremely cool

Get out of here with that

Awesome to see a young guy step into a leadership role when the QB situation is so unsteady

Flawless

Perfect placement from Brady, too

Bostic should have a long suspension coming for this

But apparently he won't

Seven calls of Saturday night’s madness

The Brett Phillips interview was exceptional

Very Taurean Prince of him

Undefeated Coastal Carolina is up to No. 20 in the AP poll but No. 1 in celebrations

Penn State–Indiana had the wildest ending of the weekend

The only way to win the division with less than four wins is if every team goes 3–3

Hunter Pence loved seeing the Dodgers lose

This hit was enormous

A quadruple doink!

Stephen F. Austin’s coach is a madman

A Michigan man won $2 million after accidentally buying an extra lottery ticket. ... Fyre Fest scammer Billy McFarland was placed in solitary confinement after starting a podcast in prison. ... American astronaut Kate Rubins voted from aboard the International Space Station. ... A rare blue moon will light up the sky on Halloween.

