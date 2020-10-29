Gronk Compares Chemistry With Brady to ‘Butter and Maple Syrup’

SI.com
Rob Gronkowski Compares Chemistry With Tom Brady to ‘Butter and Maple Syrup’

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Gronk’s puzzling pancake analogy, new uniforms for two Dallas teams and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Huh?

Rob Gronkowski is one of the more perplexing interview subjects in sports. Somehow, his interactions with reporters are compelling and entertaining despite the fact that he rarely says anything all that interesting. You get the sense that, despite all the media training he’s surely done, what you’re seeing is the same Gronk you’d see hanging out with his buddies, making 69 jokes and speaking extremely broken Spanish. He’s a goofball, and that comes through. 

Gronk was at it again on Wednesday when discussing his connection with Tom Brady. 

After a slow start to the season, Gronkowski had touchdowns in his last two games, both on back-shoulder fades. 

Gronk was asked about his ability to connect with Brady on that play after 10 years working together. His response was ... puzzling. 

“It’s like a saying my mom used to say: It must be maple syrup because butter don’t drizzle like that,” Gronkowski said. “You don’t got much time to react and syrup drizzles. You gotta make that play. A stick of butter, it’s a block. You gotta put it in the microwave to melt it. That just takes too long. You gotta make that play right away, baby, and that’s why I’m like the maple syrup. That’s why she always used to say that, because I’m quick with it. I just drizzle all over the place.”

I think maybe he’s saying that he’s able to make that play because he doesn’t take long to think about it. Or maybe he just had pancakes on the mind. 

The best of SI

With travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada complicating the Raptors’ season, Kansas City is making a push to host the team. ... What is the NBA offseason going to look like for the Knicks? ... When should the NBA season start?

Around the sports world

A daily fantasy player lost out on nearly $1 million after a stat correction. ... Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard is skeptical college basketball teams will be able to complete a full season. ... Bo Jackson says he would average between 350 and 400 yards per game if he played today. ... The Sixers are expected to hire former Rockets GM Daryl Morey to run their basketball operations.

Not what you want

The NBA has a lot to figure out

This is my kind of tape breakdown

Dunlap finally got his wish

New Mavs alternate uniforms? 

The Stars are going to direct traffic in these

DJ Chark’s admission of having “no swag” when he met his wife is very endearing

The offensive lines in that division are just traffic cones

Not sports

A U.S. car company claims to have set a new record with a car hitting 331 mph, but internet sleuths are casting doubt on it. ... A 104-year-old woman in Denmark incapable of spending long periods of time in a car instead took a helicopter to visit family

Are you trying to sell this house to Prince?

I swear I see some nightmarish British meal like this once a week

Very cool

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

