At least somebody announced the final results of voting

If you had some news you wanted to bury, Tuesday night was the perfect night to drop it. NASA could have announced it had discovered wolves the size of pickup trucks on the surface of Neptune and it would have gone completely unnoticed.

And yet, at 8 p.m. ET, as polls in 17 states closed, Baseball Tonight’s Gold Glove announcement show was just getting started.

Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty was among those who thought it was a little weird.

There’s probably a reasonable explanation for why the show was scheduled for Election Day. ESPN, for example, couldn’t air the announcement in prime time on Monday or Wednesday because of live football obligations. Perhaps the network wanted something to air at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and figured the awards show was good low-stakes counter-programming to the election coverage.

In the past two years, the Gold Glove winners were announced at 7 p.m. on a Sunday. That’s a great time to do it. It falls in that window between when the late-afternoon NFL games are wrapping up and when the Sunday-night game begins. In 2017 and 2016, the announcement was made on a Tuesday—and yes, the 2016 announcement also fell on Election Day.

It’s tempting to frame this as an example of MLB being out of touch, but are award announcements really the kind of thing people pay attention to in the first place? Would the Gold Gloves have occupied a significant spot in the news cycle if the winners were announced a week from now? Probably not. It’s just funny that either MLB, Rawlings or ESPN decided to run with it on election night of all nights.

The bigger MLB awards—Rookies of the Year, Managers of the Year, MVP and Cy Young—are scheduled to be announced next week. Hopefully that won’t coincide with a Supreme Court decision on the election.

Here are the Gold Glove winners, while we’re on the subject

American League

Catcher: Roberto Perez (Indians)

First Base: Evan White (Mariners)

Second Base: Cesar Hernandez (Indians)



Third Base: Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Rangers)



Shortstop: J.P. Crawford (Mariners)

Left Field: Alex Gordon (Royals)

Center Field: Luis Robert (White Sox)

Right Field: Joey Gallo (Rangers)

Pitcher: Griffin Canning (Angels)

National League

Catcher: Tucker Barnhart (Reds)

First Base: Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

Second Base: Kolten Wong (Cardinals)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado (Rockies)

Shortstop: Javier Baez (Cubs)

Left Field: Tyler O'Neill (Cardinals)

Center Field: Trent Grisham (Padres)

Right Field: Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

Pitcher: Max Fried (Braves)

Grading every move from the NFL trade deadline. ... The 49ers’ injuries could force them to make a decision about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future. ... A new museum installment explores a 1990 incident in which 61,000 pairs of Air Jordans fell off of a container ship.

Around the sports world

Trevor Lawrence is going to be on the sideline for Clemson against Notre Dame even though he can’t play. ... John Elway tested positive for COVID-19. ... Andy Dalton has been cleared to return from his concussion but has been placed on the COVID-19 list, leaving the Cowboys to consider elevating Cooper Rush from the practice squad to start this weekend. ... An Ohio judge ordered boxer Adrien Broner to remain in jail after he posted a photo of a big stack of cash on Instagram while claiming in court filings to be broke.

A girl in Turkey was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building 91 hours after an earthquake. ... A Korean serial killer whose crimes inspired a 2003 movie by Parasite director Bong Joon Ho said he was surprised it took so long to catch him. ... GameStop is holding a TikTok contest for employees, and one of the “prizes” is extra work hours. ... A man in Australia escaped his burning apartment after being alerted to the fire by his parrot.

