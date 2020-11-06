There’s a Soccer Game Happening Down There Somewhere

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: a soccer game out of a Stephen King movie, a bad beat on “Thursday Night Football” and more.

Do not adjust your monitor

A soccer player scored four goals in a single game on Thursday night, but you probably didn’t see it. No, seriously, even if you tuned in to FS2 to watch Saprissa and Municipal in Concacaf League action, you probably didn’t actually see the ball hit the back of the net four times.

The conditions at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá in San José, Costa Rica, were lousy from the start and only got worse as the game went on. Here’s what play-by-play man Josh Eastern’s view was as he called the game off a monitor.

When play occurred on the side of the field nearest the hard camera, it actually wasn’t too tough to follow.

If the ball traveled over to the Twin Peaks side of the pitch, that’s where the trouble started. Here you can see Municipal (from Guatemala City) lining up for a corner kick somewhere out in the soupy air.

Johan Venegas was the man with four goals for the home team, three of which he scored with his head. Watching the highlights, the ball seems to materialize suddenly out of the mist before Venegas just knocks it home.

It still wasn’t the worst weather a team from Costa Rica has played in this decade, though. Remember when the U.S. men’s national team faced Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying in a snow storm?

Tough break if you bet the under

Aaron Rodgers absolutely torched the 49ers on Thursday Night Football, completing 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. The Packers had a 34–3 lead before the Niners scored two touchdowns in garbage time.

The second one was as meaningless as a touchdown can be. With four seconds left on the clock, Jerick McKinnon found the end zone on third-and-goal to make it 34–17.

Joe Buck did his best Al Michaels impression as the Niners lined up for the play.

“There are some people interested to see if the 49ers can get into the end zone,” Buck said.

(Click here if you can’t see the video above.)

That’s because Vegas had set the total for this game at 49 points. The McKinnon score and subsequent extra point gave San Francisco and Green Bay 51 points between them.

That’s a really bad beat for anyone who bet the under. It looked all night like the Niners’ inept offense would keep the game safely below the 49-point threshold. They should have stopped counting points when it was clear the game had been decided.

Just a perfect back-shoulder throw

You have to feel good for this guy

Trey Mancini took batting practice a month after finishing his cancer treatments

When you’re as crucial to ESPN as Bob Ley, you can say stuff like this

My shower doesn’t even get this wet

Two service academies are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and had to postpone football games

The Pac-12 restart already had a game postponed

I can’t tell if this is real or not

The ballots are taking so long to count because they have to come over from the Caucasus

A good song

