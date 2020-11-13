Fox Graphic Compares Rodgers, Mahomes and Rivers in Weird Stat

1. At some point during their pregame coverage of Thursday night's Colts-Titans game, Fox put up this graphic.

I assume Fox was going for laughs here or they were just trying to get some social media attention. The network definitely succeeded on the latter, because people on Twitter had strong reactions to the weird graphic.

2. If you missed it Thursday night while watching that Colts-Titans game, Boise State was playing Colorado State and pulled off a remarkable feat. The Broncos scored on not one, not two, but THREE blocked kicks IN THE FIRST HALF.

Less than a minute into the game, Boise State blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Late in the first quarter, the Broncos blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown.

And just before halftime, Boise blocked another punt and ran it back for a score.

3. We told you earlier this week that this will be a very unusual Sunday in the NFL, thanks to some quirky scheduling.

Well, things just got weirder. If the Masters goes long on Sunday afternoon, CBS will cut its golf coverage and air the NFL games on their schedule (Broncos at Raiders, Chargers at Dolphins and Bills at Cardinals). The Masters will then move to ABC.

4. This is a wild stat.

5. Clippers star Paul George announced his engagement on Instagram on Thursday, and his caption was and hashtag was so on point.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jim Nantz. The veteran CBS broadcaster talks about covering the Masters for the 33rd straight year, what it's been like to call NFL games with no fans in the stands, whether the NFL should pull the plug on the having the Lions play on Thanksgiving, Alex Trebek, election coverage and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's Friday the 13th, so here's a classic Office scene that ends with Dwight scaring his coworkers.

8. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Making babies isn't Philip Rivers's only skill. He's also an highly entertaining trash talker.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.