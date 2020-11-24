SI.com
Marshawn Lynch Donates 200 Turkeys to Hawaii Residents

Marshawn Lynch has become quite the world traveler in recent years. The former Seahawks running back found himself in Honolulu this week ahead of Thanksgiving. 

Lynch didn't travel to Hawaii for a simple vacation. He spent much of Monday handing out turkeys to residents in their cars and donated 200 turkeys through Lynch's Fam 1st Family Foundation.

“First of all, we are blessed. Beast Mode himself, Marshawn Lynch, along with his foundation Fam 1st Family Foundation is out here donating 200 turkeys to anyone and everyone that wants to come through," former Hawaii receiver Chad Owens told Hawaii News Now. “So I’m just here to help assist and support Marshawn in his wanting to give this Thanksgiving season.”

Monday's turkey drive served as a continuation of Lynch's work on the mainland. The five-time Pro Bowler was spotted handing out free masks in Oakland in April. He has previously participated in food drives throughout the Bay Area. Lynch's charitable work continues even as his days of running through defenses are now in the rearview mirror.

Lynch retired in April 2019 after 12 NFL seasons. The Cal product rushed for 10,379 yards and 84 touchdowns in his career, winning the Super Bowl with Seattle in 2014.

