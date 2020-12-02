Tyreek Hill Thought Patrick Mahomes Was ‘Trash’ as a Rookie

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: what Tyreek Hill thought when he first saw Patrick Mahomes, a ridiculous (and painful) soccer goal and more.

He must be glad he was wrong

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes form one hell of a duo. Since Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018, Hill has blossomed into one of the NFL’s most explosive receivers and Kansas City’s prolific offense has dominated the league.

But Hill wasn’t sold on Mahomes when he first saw him in action. Appearing on Inside the NFL, Hill admitted that he thought Mahomes was “trash” at their first training camp together.

“I thought he was trash, I ain’t gonna cap,” Hill said. “When he first got there, I was like, ‘This who y’all drafted right here?’”

Hill eventually came around on his new QB, though.

“That second year, his quarterback mechanics were different,” Hill added. “It was like he spending more time with his quarterback coach, spending more time with Coach Reid, learning the offense. It was different.”

It’s easy to say now, having seen Mahomes tear up the NFL, that Hill was foolish to have that impression of Mahomes, but it makes some sense if you think about it. He doesn’t play like any other quarterback in the league. He’s brilliant when dropping back, going through his progressions and delivering an accurate pass but he’s also better than anybody else at throwing when his feet are moving and using a variety of arm angles. Any other quarterback who tries that sort of stuff inevitably fails and could definitely be considered “trash.” You need to see Mahomes light it up in a game situation to realize that he’s the real deal.

Around the sports world

Magic center Mo Bamba still isn’t ready to take the court after contracting COVID-19 in June. ... Dr. Anthony Fauci gave Yahoo a rough timeline of when American sports stadiums could be full again. ... Ichiro is going to coach a high school baseball team in Japan. ... HBO is set to air a documentary about CC Sabathia’s last season with the Yankees. ... Parkour’s governing body is urging the IOC not to include the sport in the 2024 Olympics.

The Scotland women’s national team was eliminated from Euro 2022 contention when a Finland player scored with her face in the final seconds

Full slate of games on Christmas

Ouch

Sounds like she’s going to do a lot more than just one kickoff this week

Sean McDermott seems like a cool guy to play for

The Heat always kill it with their alternates

The Army-Navy uniforms are also always incredible

Look who’s back in Norman

Not sports

A 400-pound phallic statue has disappeared from the top of a German mountain. ... Tens of thousands of ice age paintings were discovered on a cliff face in a remote part of the Amazon. ... A French chef set a new Guinness World Record by baking a pizza with 254 different cheeses. ... A Thai fisherman discovered a chunk of whale vomit worth $3.2 million. ... Police in Canada pulled over a driver sitting on a lawn chair in their car. ... Puerto Rico’s iconic radio telescope, already slated for demolition, collapsed completely.

