Alex Smith Explains Move That Bought WFT Extra Time for FG

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: how Alex Smith stopped the clock to get Washington on the board, a wild MLS playoff game and more.

Was he trying to pull a fast one?

A cheeky move by veteran quarterback Alex Smith at the end of the first half was very nearly the difference in Washington’s surprise upset of the Steelers. But Smith claims it wasn’t anything nefarious.

Trailing 14–0 in the closing seconds of the first half, Smith took a sack at the Pittsburgh 31-yard line with 19 seconds on the clock. It was fourth down and Washington had no timeouts, so there was no way to stop the clock to get the field goal unit on to try to get on the board.

The clock did stop, though, because there was no ball on the field. Where was it? In Smith’s hands as he ran off the field.

Referee John Hussey announced that the clock had been stopped due to an “administrative issue” because the “K-ball” used by NFL teams on kicking plays “was not near where we needed to bring it in.” The clock was stopped while a ball was located and spotted, giving the Washington field goal operation time to get set. Dustin Hopkins then kicked it through from 49 yards out to make it 14–3.

Fox officiating expert Dean Blandino explained that in situations where time is of the essence and the offense is rushing the field goal unit on the field, referees are instructed not to bother with getting a K-ball. They just use the ball that was already in play. In this case, Smith had absconded with it, hence the confusion.

It seemed like a crafty veteran move by Smith, exploiting a loophole in NFL rules and game management procedures (like Mike Vrabel's intentionally taking a too-many-men penalty) to ensure Washington got some points on the board before the end of the half.

Not so fast, Smith said. He told reporters after the game that he was just trying to speed the game along.

“I knew we were going hurry up, field goal, I was pretty upset with myself for taking the sack at that point but I was running off to trying to get that ball off so they could get the K-ball on,” Smith said.

“Because usually that happens very seamlessly with the changeover, but from what I understand talking to the refs I think there was a little bit of a problem with the COVID, there's less people on the sidelines, less ball boys and that wasn't as fluid,” he added.

That sounds like a reasonable enough explanation, but wouldn’t Smith, who’s been in the NFL for 15 seasons, know that the officials don’t rush a K-ball on the field in situations like this? In the opinion of former NFL ref Terry McAulay, now NBC’s rules expert, Smith got away with a big blunder.

According to McAulay, if there was no ball available because a Washington player removed it from the field, that delay in spotting the ball is Washington’s fault and the team should not be allowed to benefit from it. The umpire, Roy Ellison, shouldn’t have stopped the clock, McAulay said on Twitter.

This sequence could have been a lot more controversial if the game turned out just a little bit differently. Washington ended up winning 23–17. Hopkins kicked a field goal with 2:07 left to play to take the lead and added another with just 17 seconds on the clock to make it a six-point game. Can you imagine if Washington hadn’t scored that late field goal and the first-half clock management ended up being what ended Pittsburgh’s perfect season?

The best of SI

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote for us about LeBron’s championship season and his work encouraging voting among young people. ... The latest on the college football coaching carousel. ... The top 60 prospects to watch in the 2021 NBA draft. ... Here’s the Raiders’ play call that sunk the Jets: Troff Left 77 Z Spear Takeoff.

Around the sports world

Breaking (aka breakdancing) is getting added to the Olympic program for the 2024 Paris Games. ... UNLV’s starting quarterback apologized for eating sushi off of a nude model on the reality show Below Deck. ... A former English rugby player ran seven marathons in seven days and raised over $2 million for charity after a teammate was diagnosed with a rare disease. ... In a bit of a shock, it’s looking like the National League won’t have the DH in 2021. ... Natural righty Billy Wagner becoming a lights-out left-handed pitcher is one of baseball’s big overlooked stories.

The previously anonymous man who discovered a famous $1 million treasure chest has revealed his identity after a lawsuit threatened to expose him. ... A 36-year-old North Carolina man was shocked to find out that his old school photo has become a widespread meme online. ... China and Nepal have agreed on a new official height for Mount Everest, about 30 feet taller than the previous estimate.

