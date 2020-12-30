SI.com
EXTRA MUSTARD
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Duke's Mayo Bowl Disappointments Continue as Wisconsin Shattered the Trophy

Author:
Publish date:

It's all fun and games until someone (or something) gets hurt. 

Wisconsin may be coming home empty-handed despite beating Wake Forest 42-28 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl after the trophy mysteriously shattered in the locker room. 

"I’m not under oath, so I don’t know if I have to speak," head coach Paul Chryst said. "Just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy."

Linebacker Jack Sanborn went as far as to say, "no comment," when asked about the incident by reporters. 

However, social media eventually revealed the real culprit. Graham Mertz stepped up and said he was the one who broke the trophy. 

The Wisconsin football account even shared the video of how the trophy shattered while Mertz was dancing via its Instagram story. 

The players attempted to put the trophy back together but with an actual bottle of Duke's Real Mayonnaise.

Duke's Mayo Bowl Trophy

Players like Adam Krumholz and Alexander Smith posted their reactions on social media, college football Twitter shared that they felt the same way when the Badgers did not dump the popular condiment on their coach

In a way, this series of disappointments sums up how this year (and this season) felt for a lot of people. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst during first quarter action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Duke's Mayo Bowl Disappointments Continue as Wisconsin Shattered the Trophy

Wisconsin may come home empty handed despite beating Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl after the trophy shattered in the locker room.

HORSE RACING
Play
Gambling

Race of the Week: Louisiana Futurity - The Formula Is Locked Into A Horse On New Year's Eve!

SI Gambling lead betting insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the Louisiana Futurity on New Year’s Eve from Fair Grounds, including the latest odds and his best bets.

bill-belichick-wheels-off-patriots-dynasty
Play
NFL

How the Wheels Came Off the Patriots' Dynasty

The Patriots are left playing meaningless games with a bad roster. Here's how things went downhill so quickly.

dukes-mayo-bowl
College Football

Mayo Bowl Provides Alternative to Postgame Gatorade Bath

The winning coach of Wednesday’s bowl game may want to avoid his players in the final seconds.

Kevin De Bruyne, Weston McKennie and Lionel Messi
Play
Soccer

Predictions for the Year Ahead in Global Soccer

Who'll win the many international competitions? Will Messi stay or go? Who is poised to become the world's best? Look into our crystal ball.

Tony Elliott
Play
College Football

Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott Will Not Coach in 2021 Sugar Bowl against Ohio State

Clemson is 80-6 during Elliott's tenure of calling the offense.

Army 2
College Football

Two Dozen Army Football Players Linked to Cheating Scandal

Some of the players could suit up when Army takes on West Virginia in Thursday's Liberty Bowl.

college-football-playoff
College Football

CFP Chooses Makeup Dates in COVID-19 Contingency Plan

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be moved to Jan. 18 if either semifinal game is delayed due to positive COVID-19 tests.