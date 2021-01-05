ESPN Apparently Fell for a Fake Adam Schefter Account

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: ESPN falls for the oldest trick in the book, Dan Le Batard’s goodbye to the network and more non-ESPN stuff.

Always beware of fakes

Busy sports news days are like holidays for the internet trolls who masquerade as reporters on Twitter. The jokesters behind accounts with names like @w0jespn and @JayG1azer really shine around trade deadlines, draft days and free agency openings. On the NFL’s “Black Monday,” the trolls had one of their biggest coups to date when ESPN fell for a Twitter user posing as one of the network’s own reporters.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN.com’s news desk published a brief item saying the Dolphins had fired offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, per a source of Adam Schefter’s. Shortly thereafter, ESPN published a retraction. Gailey hadn’t been fired.

“ESPN published an incorrect story on Monday involving Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey,” the retraction read. “The story has been removed from ESPN.com, and replaced with this correction. The story was also mentioned on the 1 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter.”

So how did this happen? I had assumed it was simply a case of somebody inadvertently hitting “publish” on a pre-written story, a classic mistake in digital media. The more likely explanation is much funnier.

At 1:21 p.m. ET, the Twitter account @TuaNeedsHelp, which had changed its display name to “Adam Schefter” and its profile photo to the same image Schefter’s real account uses, tweeted “Dolphins have parted ways with offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, per source.” At 1:45 p.m., ESPN’s news story was published.

ESPN didn’t say how the erroneous story came to be published on its website but it seems clear, to me, at least, that the impostor’s tweet is responsible. Somebody at ESPN really got duped by a Dolphins fan account pretending to be the network’s most famous newsbreaker.

Every news reporter of the Twitter era has been (at least temporarily) fooled by one of these fake accounts. Hell, for about one minute on Monday, our news team thought the Falcons were interviewing Florida’s Dan Mullen for their head coaching job. But then somebody took 10 seconds to see that the “news” came from an account posing as an Atlanta reporter. No harm, no foul.

What boggles the mind is that it was ESPN of all places that got bamboozled by a fake Schefter. What’s the process for publishing Schefter’s scoops? Maybe somebody should check with the actual Schefter first?

The best of SI

The Eagles farce shows why the NFL needs to institute a draft lottery. ... The NBA season is off to a really weird start. ... Now that the Warriors have passed on signing Stephen Curry to a contract extension, they need to start thinking about life without him.

Around the sports world

Marshall football coach Doc Holliday, who had been successful but was at odds with West Virginia’s governor, has been forced out. ... ESPN’s Jon Scambi is the new TV play-by-play voice of the Cubs. ... West Brom manager Sam Allardyce, a Brexit supporter, is upset that Brexit is making it harder for his team to sign players.

Dan Le Batard’s radio sign-off was perfect

His goodbye from his TV show was a tear-jerker

The refs really have it out for DeMarcus Cousins

Flawless

There’s always another job waiting for bad NFL coaches

Only in sports can you get forced out of your job and promoted to higher-paying one

BU rules require that teams wear masks during games on campus and that BU players wear them in road games

Not sports

Two people in D.C. got the coronavirus vaccine by surprise because a vial had already been opened and was going to expire. ... The intact carcass of a woolly rhino was unearthed in Siberia.

It’s like a real-life version of a Red Dead Redemption 2 weapon

So what does that make the McChicken?

Art inside a log

Open Mike Eagle wrote a song in honor of MF DOOM

A good song

