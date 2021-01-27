Eli Says Giants’ Super Bowl Wins Still Bother Brady

Rub that in his face, Eli!

Only one quarterback can boast an undefeated record in the Super Bowl against Tom Brady: Eli Manning. The Giants’ two upset victories over the Patriots are the highlights of Manning’s otherwise slightly-above-average career and constitute the entirety of his Hall of Fame case.

But when Manning finds himself in a room with the undisputed greatest football player of all time, he doesn’t rub the two rings in Tom’s face. But that doesn’t mean that the topic doesn’t come up.

“It’s one of those things, it’s not something I ever say or ever think a lot about,’’ Manning told the New York Post when asked about his 2–0 record against the G.O.A.T. on the game’s biggest stage. “I’ve been around Tom numerous times, and I’ve never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them. He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the ’07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time.

“But I don’t have any bragging rights with Tom. This is his 10th Super Bowl, and I’m so impressed with his whole career.’’

Really, Eli? Your Houdini-like escape and subsequent throw to David Tyree for the helmet catch is one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history. It was a miracle that denied a team a perfect 19–0 record. You deserve to hold that over the head of the guy you beat. As a little brother, you should know to seize any opportunity to brag.

It’s not surprising that Brady’s Super Bowl losses still sting. According to Google Trends data, people didn’t start anointing Brady as the greatest quarterback ever until he led the Patriots back from a 28–3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI to win his fifth ring, surpassing Joe Montana’s record. Imagine how much sooner Brady would have been recognized as the best to ever do it if he hadn’t lost back-to-back Super Bowls to a guy who led the league in interceptions three times.

80% of Japanese residents surveyed say they want this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo postponed or canceled. ... The mass detected on Caris LeVert’s kidney after he got traded to the Pacers turned out to be cancer, but he’s expected to make a full recovery after surgery. ... Here’s who’s eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame next year. ... Stephen A. Smith wants to eventually host a late-night show. ... Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he took a draft prospect off his board last year after riding in an elevator with him at the combine.

A South Carolina mayor consulted a local Chick-fil-A manager to figure out how to reduce wait times at a drive-though vaccination site. ... A four-word tweet from Elon Musk set Etsy stock skyrocketing. ... Twitter is buying an email newsletter platform. ... A barge carrying toxic sludge dredged from New York’s Gowanus Canal sank right back to the bottom.

