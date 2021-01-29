Saleh Warns Bucs Not to Fall for Mahomes’s ‘Old Man Jog’

Good luck stopping him

Robert Saleh knows a thing or two about facing Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. This time last year, the then-49ers defensive coordinator was in Todd Bowles’s position, tasked with finding a way to contain the NFL’s most explosive quarterback. And though the Niners lost the game, Mahomes’s stats were mortal: 26-of-42 passing for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

Saleh joined NBC’s PFT Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Thursday to explain what it takes to keep Mahomes somewhat tethered to the ground. The key is to not let up, and not to let Mahomes trick you into thinking he’s less dangerous than he really is, Saleh said.

“You’ve got to be relentless,” Saleh said. “You have to be relentless. Just when you think you might have him, he might step two steps back and then throw off his back foot. I mean, he has ridiculous arm talent. He’s got tremendous accuracy. He’s got tremendous mobility. But any time you’re a pass rusher just understand that he might do his little old man jog in between plays where it looks like his feet hurt. Don’t kid yourself. He’s got tremendous mobility, his arm strength is ridiculous. You have to be relentless all the way through. And understand that there could be a play and a second play that happens just because of his ability to extend plays and make the throws that other people can’t.”

If you’ve watched Mahomes enough before, you know what Saleh means by “little old man jog.” He doesn’t strut or sprint down the field after a play. He jogs like you might when you’re crossing the street and the light changes.

Mahomes caught wind of Saleh’s comments and responded with a string of laughing emojis.

If Mahomes is jogging like his foot hurts next Sunday, it might just be for real. He hurt his toe in the divisional round and was reportedly diagnosed with turf toe. He wore a special shoe insert for the AFC title game. He still threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns but was limited to five yards rushing on five carries. Who knows how Mahomes will feel after a week off, but the Bucs will be lucky if his world-class arm is all they have to worry about.

Grading every 2021 NFL head coaching hire. ... What should be done to fix Baseball Hall of Fame voting? ... Five breakout players making their mark in college hoops. ... When he was growing up, Nuggets rookie R.J. Hampton had no idea how famous his godfather, Deion Sanders, was.

Tony Romo says Patrick Mahomes has to win this Super Bowl to ever have a chance at being the best quarterback ever. ... 91-year-old George Toma (aka ‘Sod Father’) has overseen the turf at every Super Bowl, including this year’s. ... Gregg Popovich got his coronavirus vaccine and is telling other people to do the same. ... Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation in Italy for violating travel restrictions to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday. ... Frenchman Yannick Bestaven won an around-the-world sailing race thanks to some bonus time awarded for assisting a competitor whose boat sank off the coast of South Africa.

Rutgers beat Michigan State for the first time ever

One of Deshaun Watson’s linemen reacts to his trade request

Healthcare workers stranded on a snowy Oregon highway with expiring doses of coronavirus vaccines gave them to fellow motorists. ... A lawsuit claims that not only is Subway’s “tuna salad” not tuna, it’s not even fish. ... The Reddit-inspired support for AMC Theatres’ stock may have saved the company from oblivion.

