Ravens’ Judon Threatens Reporter With ‘Strip Club’ Photos

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Matthew Judon’s aggressive response to a report about his contract situation, a career night for Danilo Gallinari and more.

This won’t help his market value

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon took a bizarre personal shot at an ESPN reporter over what Judon says is inaccurate reporting on his contract situation.

Jamison Hensley, ESPN’s Ravens beat writer, published a story Wednesday about the financial decisions Baltimore must make about its pass-rush personnel. Outside linebackers Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee are all free agents, and it seems unlikely that the team will be able to retain all four.

Judon, a two-time Pro Bowler, played this season on the franchise tag, and Hensley reported that the Ravens tried to lock him up with a long-term deal months ago:

“According to a source, the Ravens tried to strike a long-term deal with Judon this summer by offering him what Za’Darius Smith received in Green Bay (an average of $16.5 million) but he declined,” Hensley wrote.

The article was later updated to include the following line: “Judon has disputed this report.”

“Disputed” is putting it mildly. Judon went scorched-earth on Twitter, calling Hensley a liar and accusing him of fabricating the report.

Judon already had a problem with Hensley after Hensley reported late last month that he was seeking $20 million per year in his next contract—Judon denied that report in a video on Instagram—which he brought up again now that Hensley had more details about his negotiations.

Things got really weird when Judon took the fight to Instagram, where he demanded an “ESPN-sourced apology or I’m leaking these photos I got with you in the strip club.”

Even if he’s only joking about blackmailing Hensley, it’s a puzzling move for Judon to refute Hensley’s report so aggressively. Judon’s denial is based on the idea that Hensley’s report is false simply because it’s against league rules to offer a contract extension when Hensley says the Ravens offered one.

“I know y’all don’t know because I just found out this year but you have about a month to sign a long-term deal after being franchise tagged,” Judon wrote on Instagram.

That’s simply not true. The deadline to apply the franchise tag to a player is in March. Teams and players then have until July to work out a long-term extension. So when Hensley wrote that Judon was offered the $16.5 million “this summer,” it was well within the rules.

Judon will be free to sign a new contract once free agency opens next month. Hensley is probably hoping it's somewhere other than Baltimore.

The best of SI

Ranking the top 60 prospects for the NBA draft. ... Should MLB change its playoff format? ... What would Jeff Bezos buying a team mean to the NFL?

Around the sports world

Clemson defensive end Justin Foster, who missed last season after contracting COVID-19, has still not fully recovered and will end his football career. ... Top Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic says the team is clearly keeping him down in the minors to manipulate his service time. ... Antoine Winfield Jr. took the same amount of money he was fined for his Super Bowl taunt and donated it to a school in Tampa. ... The KHL says it never received any complaint about the alleged Artemi Panarin incident in 2011.

Danilo Gallinari hit a Hawks franchise record 10 threes

Myles Garrett looks HUGE on the basketball court

Amazing mike-drop moment

This pass from Rapinoe is sick

You cannot leave a guy that wide open with the game on the line

Gorgeous bicycle kick from Dele Alli

You can’t expect anything less from Ichiro

The documentary Super Frenchie, debuting March 26, looks at the life of French daredevil Matthias Giraud

Iconic shirt

Not sports

A government official in Northern Ireland named Pidgeon caught a pigeon during a remote hearing. ... Netflix is testing a feature that will automatically download movies and shows it recommends to you.

Congratulations to Lyft on inventing the cab

He looks eerily like Ed Orgeron

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.