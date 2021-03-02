Alvin Kamara Had the Time of His Life Snowboarding in Montana

SI.com
Would the Saints Be Better or Worse if Drew Brees Returned?
He’s ready for the X Games

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is making the most of his offseason. He went to the Daytona 500 and sponsored a car in another NASCAR race, and now he’s living it up in Montana. Kamara arrived at Big Sky resort in southwestern Montana and quickly declared that he’s going to live up there now.

Of course he wants to live there. It looks like he’s having a blast. He’s learning to snowboard and already hurtling down the mountain at speeds that would make most Saints fans nervous if he didn’t look so comfortable doing it.

The man had literally not stepped on a snowboard before Monday, and he already felt confident enough to try to try some tricks. He was able to balance well enough to lift the front half of the board off the ground.

He even tried to catch some air.

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that a guy as athletic as Kamara was able to pick up snowboarding so quickly. And it’s cool to see that he’s so enthusiastic about it. He’s all in on winter sports. If the Saints ever let him become a free agent, the Broncos have to be the favorites to sign him.

