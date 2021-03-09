Royals Prospect’s 484-Foot HR Made the Most Beautiful Sound

SI.com
SI Insider: The Rays Are Making Moves with Brandon Lowe to Make Way for Top Prospect Wander Franco
Royals Prospect Bobby Witt Jr.’s 484-Foot Homer Made the Most Beautiful Sound

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: a perfect crack of the bat, Dak Prescott’s new deal and more.
He really got all of it

It’s really easy to go overboard romanticizing the sensory experience of watching a baseball game. The smell of the grass, the roar of the crowd, the crack of the bat. But let me tell you, the crack of Bobby Witt Jr.’s bat on Monday afternoon was something special.

Witt, the son of a 16-year MLB veteran and the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft, is one of the top prospects in baseball. (MLB.com ranks him No. 7, while Baseball Prospectus has him at No. 9.) The 20-year-old shortstop turned heads with his play at the Royals’ alternate training site last summer and earned an invite to big-league camp this spring, where he’s picked up six hits in 17 at-bats.

Two of those hits were home runs, and one of them, off of A’s pitcher Yusmeiro Petit, was the longest homer by a Royals player since MLB’s advanced Statcast system began tracking batted-ball data in 2015. It traveled 484 feet.

But you didn’t need an expensive battery of cameras and radar devices to know Witt hit the crap out of the ball. Just listen. I’ll drop three videos below, because it sounds equally beautiful from each angle.

That’s the platonic ideal of a bat-to-ball sound. He hit it so cleanly it must have felt like he swung right through it.

Royals manager Mike Matheny was hesitant to give the youngster too much credit.

“It was all wind,” Matheny joked with reporters. “That’s what I told Bobby.”

Witt really looks like the total package. After a misplay in the outfield during a game last week, he circled the bases in less than 15 seconds.

He’s expected to play in the upper levels of the minors this season, but it shouldn’t be too long before we see him in the majors. 

The best of SI

Dak Prescott finally got what he wanted from the Cowboys. ... In his first year in Philadelphia, Daryl Morey thinks the Sixers have what it takes to win the title. ... Three pitchers who could have a breakout 2021

Around the sports world

The Nationals won’t say why they made the surprising decision to release reliever Jeremy Jeffress, only that it’s not baseball related. ... Fox has reportedly floated the concept of a courtroom–style Skip Bayless show. ... Dave Roberts is speaking out against racist attacks on Asian Americans. ... Bob Stoops is replacing Urban Meyer on Fox’s college football pregame show. ... UEFA is proposing changes to the Champions League structure that would reward teams for past performance

Dak Prescott celebrates his new deal with his brother

Oral Roberts got a tip-in at the buzzer to beat South Dakota State in the Summit League semis

The 17–11 Sun Belt champs are probably a No. 16 seed, which lines them up to possibly face... Michigan

Chase Young bought new cars for his parents

Impressive individual effort from Brock Boeser, and an even better save by Carey Price

I thought spring training was a time to ramp up, not voluntarily overwork yourself

Great quote from Steph

Not sports

An English man who escaped from prison in November was captured after venturing into town to buy Call of Duty. ... This species of sea slug self-decapitates and then grows a new body.

How is this real?

That’s too many birds

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

