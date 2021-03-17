Brockers’s Goff Slight Makes Trade to Lions a Bit Awkward

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: what Michael Brockers said after Jared Goff was dealt to the Lions, Shohei Ohtani’s monster home run and more.

They have some things to hash out

The Rams are reportedly expected to make two trades with the Lions once the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big one will send Jared Goff to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford. The other, reported Tuesday night, will deal Michael Brockers to the Lions. It might be a nice reunion, if not for a couple of things Brockers said recently about Goff.

Earlier this month, Brockers told TMZ that he thinks the Rams are getting a quarterback who’s a step above their old one.

“Is it a level up?” Brockers said. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff]. It’s a level up.”

A couple of days later, he appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and was asked about what he told TMZ. Brockers said the Stafford acquisition could be what turns the Rams into a championship team.

“I feel like just watching him over his career, seeing the comebacks that he’s had, seeing so much of the numbers that he’s had, we’re just expecting that to just do better when he comes to the Rams,” Brockers said. “We expect that to match well with what we do. We feel like with his move, this will be the turning point to where we can just win the big game.”

Now, those comments could certainly be viewed as a dig at Goff, but Brockers didn’t really say anything outrageous or directly negative about his old quarterback. Of course he’s going to talk up his new teammate over the guy he thought he wasn’t going to play with anymore, and Stafford is clearly the more accomplished quarterback. Brockers also, in that same Good Morning Football interview, praised Goff as someone who “knows how to get it done when the time is needed.”

“The Lions should be very happy with what they have,” he continued. “They got a guy with a lot of experience and knows how to get to the big game.”

Still, that “level up” quote has to sting a little bit, especially because the trade already made Goff feel disrespected.

“I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me,” he told NFL.com’s Michael Silver back in January.

The best of SI

Ranking the men’s NCAA tournament field from 1–68. ... Randy Arozarena had a breakout postseason for the Rays, but can he live up to the hype? ... Lisa Byington is ready to make history as the first woman to call a men’s NCAA tournament game.

Around the sports world

LeBron is now a part-owner of the Red Sox. ... Sister Jean got her wish and will be allowed to cheer on Loyola Chicago in Indianapolis. ... Here’s how the fake money in NFL contracts, like Taysom Hill’s, works. ... Belgium’s top soccer league voted to merge with the top league in the Netherlands. ... A Russian hockey player died three days after being hit in the head by a puck. ... Adrian Brody will play Pat Reilly in an HBO series about the “Showtime” Lakers.

Shohei Ohtani blasted one over the batter’s eye

Homage or stolen gimmick?

This was never going to happen anyway

This NBA executive looks like a Hogwarts professor

He’s probably the only university president with “Lakers (LeBron) Fan” in their Twitter bio

Football is pretty simple when you think of it like that

Not sports

The Pentagon is looking into giving soldiers jetpacks. ... A deadly, drug-resistant strain of yeast has been discovered in the wild for the first time. ... A town in Iceland has had more than 40,000 earthquakes since the last week of February and nobody can get a good night’s sleep. ... An invasive species of fish that can grow up to 10 feet was discovered in Florida. ... A British man set a new world record for fastest time to drink a Capri Sun.

Lions at the Denver Zoo had a grand old time after a blizzard dropped two feet of snow

This guy thought wind turbines were meant to cool down Earth

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.