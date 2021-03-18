Illinois WR Posts Absurd 46.5" Vertical Leap at Pro Day

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: a ridiculous pro day performance from Josh Imatorbhebhe, the Rangers’ rout of the Flyers and more.

He’ll be a red zone threat

The word freakish gets thrown around a lot around NFL draft time, but there really isn’t another way to describe former Illinois receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe’s jumping ability.

Imatorbhebhe, then committed to USC, first rose to national prominence in 2015 when, three months after his 17th birthday, he supposedly posted a 46" vertical leap at a Nike football camp. That mark tied the all-time combine record set by North Carolina’s Gerald Sensabaugh in 2005, but keep in mind that Imatorbhebhe had just finished his junior year of high school. Another video from the same camp purports to show Imatorbhebhe leaping 47.1". But the accuracy of the Nike measurements is questionable at best. It looks like the jumps were measured visually, rather than with the physical measuring stick the NFL uses.

With the combine canceled because of the pandemic, Imatorbhebhe didn’t get a chance to officially surpass Sensabaugh’s record leap, but he had the attention of scouts. When Albert Breer asked people in the know earlier this month who would have won various combine events, Imatorbhebhe was the clear pick for the vertical leap.

At his pro day on Wednesday, he did not disappoint. He beat Sensabaugh by a half an inch—and there was no question about the measurement methodology.

Had the jump occurred in Indianapolis rather than Champaign, Imatorbhebhe would have been the new record holder.

Here it is from a few more angles, because one view isn’t enough.

To put Imatorbhebhe’s athleticism in perspective, his vertical is also higher than the record set at the NBA combine by former Memphis guard D.J. Stephens (46"). But you didn’t need that information to see how impressive it is. The video of Imatorbhebhe’s leap speaks for itself. He seems to just keep rising into the air as if he’s being pulled by a string.

He also posted an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds, an 11' 2" broad jump and 24 bench press reps of 225 pounds. (But keep in mind that hand-timed 40-yard dashes are notoriously imprecise.)

We’ll see how much the incredible leap impacts Imatorbhebhe’s draft stock. After an underwhelming senior season (22 receptions for 297 yards and three touchdowns in seven games), he had been projected as a Day 3 pick.

The best of SI

COVID-19 has made NCAA tournament tickets in Indiana nearly impossible to get. ... What’s the deal with NBA Top Shot? ... Breaking down the women’s NCAA tournament bracket. ... MLB needs to fix its pace of play crisis ASAP.

Around the sports world

Meyers Leonard got shipped to Oklahoma City a week after saying an antisemitic slur on Twitch, but the Thunder reportedly have no plans to actually keep him. ... Several top men’s basketball players are calling for NCAA reforms with a social media campaign. ... The Colts reportedly won’t let Philadelphia reporters ask any questions during Carson Wentz’s introductory press conference. ... A German soccer team “punished” its U-23 coach by having him train the women’s team. ... The origin of Dave Parker’s classic “If you hear any noise ...” shirt. ... Former NBA center Shawn Bradley was paralyzed in January after being hit by a car while riding a bike. ... A Tokyo Olympics official resigned after an offensive comment about a female comedian.

Giannis was a bit perplexed by Philly cheesesteak terminology

He was not as enthusiastic about it as he was about smoothies.

The Rangers scored seven goals in the second period and went on to win 9–0

The Rangers’ coaching staff was in quarantine, so they called up their minor league coaches.

It isn’t March Madness until Barack Obama releases a bracket when he picks all the No. 1 seeds to go to the Final Four

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird volunteered at a vaccination site in Seattle

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked an IndyCar driver out of a very bad idea

Don’t kill the messenger

So cool

Gross

Even more gross

Another soap opera promo for March Madness

Not sports

A new study suggests 19th-century whales were able to share information with each other about how to evade whalers. ... Burglars who stole from a Houston museum fled in a getaway boat and disappeared into the city’s storm drain system. ... Scientists believe most of Mars’s water was absorbed by the planet’s crust.

Here is the trailer for the new Hulu documentary on the spectacular crash of WeWork

That’s a hell of a name

A good song

