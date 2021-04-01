Crawford Says Butler Wore Rolex During Infamous Practice

He really stunted on them

It may seem silly at first, but if you think about it, one of the three most defining moments of Jimmy Butler’s career thus far had to have been his infamous practice with the Timberwolves on Oct. 10, 2018.

At the time, Butler was locked in a standoff with Minnesota management over his requested trade. The T-Wolves had been trying to find the right trade partner for about a month, during which time Butler wasn’t with the team. But when coach Tom Thibodeau told Butler to come in on that day and hit the court with his teammates, Butler obliged and proceeded to torch the starters while playing with a bunch of guys from the end of the bench. He ran his mouth the whole time, too, reportedly telling general manager Scott Layden, “You f------ need me, Scott. You can't win without me.”

But there’s another wrinkle to the story. Butler’s former Minnesota teammate Jamal Crawford appeared on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay and said he heard that Butler was wearing a Rolex the whole time.

“I was gone at that time. Remember, I only stayed one year,” Crawford said. “But Jimmy called me. He said, ‘Man, if you could have been at this practice here.’ He came to the practice, I believe, and they were kind of shocked to see him because I think he was coming off an injury. I’m going to tell you the coldest part, and I don’t know if Jimmy said this. I think he had his Rolex on while he was killing everybody with the ball. I think he had a Rolex watch on while he was killing people, picking them apart in practice, and then walked off again. It was classic, from what I heard.”

Now, take Crawford’s story with a grain of salt because he wasn’t actually there, but we do know that Butler is into high-end watches. He wore a Rolex Daytona Rainbow (valued at $250,000) for media day with the Heat in 2019 and wore a much more modest Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 (valued at about $125,000) when he appeared on the YouTube series Hot Ones in 2019.

The whole point of the practice performance (in which, by the way, he took only a single shot) was to stunt on the T-Wolves. And rocking a six-figure watch while doing so really rubbed their faces in it.

An ode to pitchers hitting, as the universal DH looms. ... MLB awards predictions for the 2021 season (which starts today!). ... The new format of the Champions League is a bad idea. ... Minnesota Lynx coach and GM Cheryl Reeve writes about the need to support trans athletes.

Paige Bueckers is the first freshman to win the AP women’s player of the year award. ... The mascot costume for the Double A Chattanooga Lookouts was recovered after a suspected robbery. ... The Sabres’ 18-game losing streak is over after they beat the floundering Flyers. ... President Joe Biden says he would support MLB's moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta in the wake of Georgia’s voter-suppression bill. ... Cleveland is banning face paint and head dresses at Progressive Field. ... Germany star Toni Kroos was highly critical of the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar.

There are tons of guys in the majors now who can do stuff that would have been considered witchcraft 15 years ago

Kyle Pitts is ridiculous

The three Antetokounmpo brothers shared a moment after Lakers-Bucks

Nathan MacKinnon got ejected for throwing a helmet

North Macedonia handed Germany its first World Cup qualifying loss in 35 matches

King

A chocolatier in England made a helicopter out of 260 pounds of chocolate. ... These are the winners of Crystal Cabin Awards for innovation in air travel, most of which look worse than air travel already is.

Burlington, Vt., opened a high school in an old Macy’s

America is BACK

