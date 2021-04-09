Kyle Brandt Does One of the Best 'Macho Man' Imitations You'll Ever See

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Kyle Brandt’s ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage Impression Is the Best Thing You Will See Today: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. The WWE’s signature event, WrestleMania, takes place this Saturday and Sunday nights.

So it just feels right that Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt would give us a truly amazing impression of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

Friday’s GMFB featured a segment where the cohosts gave 2021 NFL draft pump-up speeches.

Brandt took on the New York Jets and expected No. 3 pick Zach Wilson. But he did it as the Macho Man. To say Brandt pulled it off perfectly would be an understatement. The voice, the mannerisms, the tape around the fingers, the Miss Elizabeth name drop, the nonsensical references, ranting to the point where you think he’s going to combust—Brandt’s version of Randy Savage had everything. Take a look:

The only thing missing was Brandt saying Jets GM Joe Douglas has “lust in his eyes” for Zach Wilson.

2. Even players hate Major League Baseball's awful blackout rules. Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, currently on the injured list, tried to watch his team's home opener Thursday, but was out of luck and was instead forced to watch, "the s----- Pirates."

3. All of the coverage surrounding Thursday's Marlins-Mets game was about the controversial ending, where New York outfielder Michael Conforto intentionally got hit by a pitch to win the game. The real controversy is that Conforto's actions overshadowed the biggest highlight of the game: Jeff McNeil's A+ bat flip.

4. Charles Barkley Stinks at Golf, Part We've Lost Count.

5. If you've been enjoying Aaron Rodgers's run as Jeopardy! host this week, you'll want to check out this story by my colleague, Dan Gartland, on what happened to Sports Jeopardy!.

6. This week's brand-new Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, hosted by yours truly, features an interview with New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. Some of the topics discussed include whether Ian Eagle or Jim Nantz should call the Final Four for CBS/Turner, how he went with CBS and how both sides feel about his new deal, ESPN's decision to fire NBA analyst Paul Pierce after he posted an Instagram Live video of himself partying with strippers, Kirk Herbstreit blasting ESPN colleague Dan Orlovsky over Orlovsky's comments about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, how Jim Rome's career stacks up against other radio hosts and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: We wrap up WrestleMania Week with a clip of one of the most underrated 'Mania moments: Jim Ross losing his mind at the end of the famous Stone Cold Steve Austin–Rock match at WrestleMania XXVII.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving making a jump shot
NBA

The Nets Are Pushing Regular Season to Its Limits

Can Brooklyn win it all even if its stars barely see the court before the playoffs?

Wizard point guard Russell Westbrook dribbles a ball.
NBA

Imagining Russell Westbrook As a Buyout Candidate

Westbrook is not the one to chase championships, but the possibility of getting bought out by the Wizards is compelling.

kyle-brandt-macho-man
Extra Mustard

Kyle Brandt Does One of the Best 'Macho Man' Imitations You'll Ever See

Watch him give the Jets a pump-up speech as WWE legend Randy Savage.

A streaker is escorted off the pitch during Manchester United-Granada
Play
Extra Mustard

Manchester United Streaker Hid Under a Tarp for 14 Hours

How do you go streaking at a game in a closed stadium? Patience.

Bill Belichick, Justin Fields, Ryan Pace
Play
NFL

The 10 Most Interesting People of the 2021 NFL Draft

This group of players, coaches and executives will help define the chaos and control the flow of what promises to be a wild weekend.

dCOVsports_jeopardy.HZ
Play
More Sports

'Sure Bets Gone Bust' For $500...

Even Alex Trebek's brand and Dan Patrick's presence couldn't keep the trivia show afloat.

The NWSL 2021 season kicks off with the Challenge Cup
Play
Soccer

NWSL 2021 Crystal Ball: Rankings, Predictions Entering a New Season

After the Challenge Cup, the regular season and an expanded playoffs make up the rest of the NWSL calendar. Who will be the last one standing?

degrom bad luck
MLB

Jacob deGrom Isn't as Unlucky as You Think

There is a problem with the rule that says Jacob deGrom is a victim of low run support: it’s not really true.